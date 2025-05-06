Eight killed, two injured in head-on collision between car, tractor in Bihar's Katihar The car passengers were returning from a wedding function when the accident took place. The victims are residents of Supaul.

Katihar:

At least eight people lost their lives and two sustained injuries in a head-on crash between a car and a tractor in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the victims were returning from a wedding when the collision occurred near the Sameli block office during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities are working to identify those who died in the incident. "At least eight persons, all men, died and two others were injured when an SUV in which they were travelling collided head-on with a tractor coming from the opposite direction on the NH-31 near the Sameli block office," Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma said.

Police immediately arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to the nearest government hospital, where eight of them were declared brought dead, the police said.

The two injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to local residents, all the victims are believed to be from Supaul, and preliminary reports suggest they were all traveling in the same SUV, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

