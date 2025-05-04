Bihar assembly elections: INDIA bloc to contest all 243 seats, says RJD’s Manoj Jha after alliance meet After a joint meeting in Patna, RJD MP Manoj Jha announced that the Mahagathbandhan will contest all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar and fight the NDA with full unity. The INDIA bloc also declared support for the May 20 workers’ strike and reiterated its demand for a caste census.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will contest all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar in a united fight against the NDA, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said on Saturday after a key alliance meeting in Patna. The alliance includes the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(ML), CPM, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Addressing a joint press conference following the meeting, Jha said all constituents of the INDIA bloc would work together down to the booth level to strengthen the alliance and ensure the defeat of the NDA. “We are united. We will fight every seat together and defeat the NDA,” he said.

He also announced that the INDIA bloc will support the nationwide workers’ strike scheduled for May 20. “This strike will highlight the rights of labourers across the country. INDIA bloc parties will stand in solidarity,” Jha added.

'No dispute over Tejashwi’s face'

Refuting any speculation around leadership within the alliance in Bihar, Jha clarified that there was no controversy over Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. “There is no dispute over Tejashwi’s face. Announcements will be made at the right time. Everyone is committed,” he said.

On the question of caste census, Jha reiterated that it remains a core demand of the alliance. “This issue was relevant earlier, and it remains important even today. Until a caste census is conducted, our focus will remain on this subject. We will also keep a close watch on whether the data shared is accurate,” he said.

The RJD MP also condemned recent terror-related incidents in the country, stating the party’s firm stance on national security. “The RJD strongly condemns any act of terrorism. We remain in a ‘no compromise’ mode when it comes to such threats,” he asserted.

The meeting, seen as a show of unity ahead of the upcoming elections, comes at a time when opposition parties are working to revive coordination and grassroots mobilisation across Bihar.