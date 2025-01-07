Earthquake tremors felt in Patna, several other districts of Bihar, people rush out of homes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Earthquake in Bihar: Earthquake tremors were felt in several districts of Bihar, including the capital Patna, Tuesday morning. These tremors were so strong that people rushed out of their houses after the earth shook at 6:38 am. Apart from Patna, earthquake tremors were felt in several other districts including Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Arrah.

7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The intensity of the quake on the Richter scale was measured at 7.1 magnitude. Earthquakes with magnitudes above 7 can cause severe structural damage, including cracks in building foundations and potential collapse. Fortunately, as of the time of reporting, no major incidents have been reported. However, the tremors have left people feeling anxious and alarmed.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km northeast of Lobuche near the Nepal-Tibet border at 06:35:16 am today.

Fortunately, no reports of damage have emerged so far.

Tremors felt in West Bengal

Mild tremors of earthquake were also felt in various parts of West Bengal at around 6:35 am today. Tremors were felt more in North Bengal than in South Bengal. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India.

The tremors were felt in five countries India, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Earthquake occurrences have significantly increased globally, including in India, in recent times. The Earth is made up of seven tectonic plates. These plates keep on rotating in their place continuously. However, sometimes there is collision or friction between them. This is the reason why we experience earthquakes.

How can we estimate the intensity of an earthquake on the Richter scale?

0 to 1.9 Information is obtained from the seismograph

2 to 2.9 Very little vibration is detected

3 to 3.9 It will feel as if a heavy vehicle has passed by

4 to 4.9 Items kept in the house can fall down from their place

5 to 5.9 Heavy items and furniture can also move

6 to 6.9 The base of the building can crack

7 to 7.9 Buildings collapse

8 to 8.9 Threat of tsunami, more destruction

9 or more is the most severe destruction, the vibration of the earth will be clearly felt

