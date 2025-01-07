Gujarat: 18-year-old girl fell into borewell in Kachchh, rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : X Rescue operation underway

An 18-year-old girl fell into a borewell at Kanderai village in Kachchh district on Monday morning. The rescue operation is underway and Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force and Border Security Force teams are on the spot. Rescue team are monitoring the girl and has provided oxygen to her.

Stuck at a depth of 490 feet

As per the officials, the girl is stuck at a depth of 490 feet in the 540-foot-deep borewell. The incident took place at around 6:30 am at Kanderai village in Bhuj taluka.

Arun Sharma, Tehsildar of Kachchh spoke to media and said, "An 18-year-old girl fell into a borewell on Monday early morning...The Army, NDRF and BSF team are present at the spot and the operation is underway to rescue the girl...we have provided oxygen to her...we are monitoring her movement...Rescue is underway...."

As per the officials, the girl is in an unconscious state and the rescue team is assuring proper oxygen supply to her.

Rajasthan borewell case

In one of the longest rescue operations in the state, a three-year-old girl was rescued from a borewell after 10 days. Chetna, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, was brought out in an unconscious state on January 1. However, on being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. The child had fallen into the borewell on December 23 while playing in the agriculture farm of her father in Badiyali Dhani under the Sarund police station area.

Initially, efforts were made to pull the girl out of the borewell with the help of a ring but all attempts failed. Then a piling machine was brought to the spot and a parallel pit was dug.

A similar case was reported from the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in December 2024, where a 10-year-old boy was found dead after being rescued from a borewell.

The boy, Sumit Meena, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters. He was unresponsive when he was brought out at around 9:30 am.

(With inputs from agencies)