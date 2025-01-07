HMPV cases in India: Maharashtra govt says nothing to panic, strictly follow guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : AP HMPV cases rise in India.

Mumbai: Amid rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the country, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday urged the people of the state not to panic and to follow the guidelines strictly issued by the Maharashtra Health Department and central government.

Keep yourself safe by following guidelines: Minister

"Due to the patient identified in Bengaluru, many people in Maharashtra are also worried but from the health department, we are appealing to all the people of Maharashtra, don't relate yourself with the patient in Bengaluru. Please keep yourself safe by following the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Health Department and the central government's health department...there is no need for people to panic," Abitkar said.

No HMPV in Maharashtra so far

In a latest bulletin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case has been reported in Mumbai and urged the people of the state to take precautions.

The BMC in a statement said that various news has been published in the media regarding the ongoing outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in China. “The Directorate of Health Services, Pune issued a guideline in this regard on January 3, 2025. Information about what to do and what not to do has been given through the guidelines. The information is being given through the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that no such patient infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been found in Mumbai city and suburbs. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration is also appealing to citizens to follow the guidelines," the BMC stated.

"It is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in winter and early summer, like RSV and flu. The virus was first detected in the Netherlands in the year 2001. There is no cause for concern regarding the report of Human Metapneumovirus virus detected in China. Necessary precautions are being taken in this regard and there is no need to create an atmosphere of unnecessary panic," the BMC stated.

HMPV: Maharashtra govt issues advisory

However, as part of the alert, the health department has appealed to citizens to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when they cough or sneeze.

"Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneeze. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Ensure that there is adequate ventilation in all places to reduce transmission," it added

The health department urged the people to not shake hands and not reuse tissue paper and handkerchiefs.

"Close contact with sick people. Touching your eyes, nose and mouth frequently. Spitting in public places. Taking medicine (self-medication) without consulting a doctor," it stated.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured the people that there is no need to worry as the health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

(With inputs from ANI)