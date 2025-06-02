Chirag Paswan hints at contesting Bihar assembly elections if it strengthens his party Chirag Paswan has expressed willingness to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections if it strengthens his party, signaling a potential return to state politics.

Patna:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has signalled his willingness to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, stating he would do so only if it helps strengthen his party's position in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Monday, Paswan reiterated his commitment to Bihar, saying his political vision has always been centred around the development of the state through his campaign “Bihar First, Bihari First.”

“I have said earlier that I do not see myself staying in central politics for long. The reason I entered politics was Bihar and the people of Bihar. I want my state to stand shoulder to shoulder with the most developed states in India,” Paswan said.

A desire to return to Bihar politics

After being elected as a Member of Parliament for the third time, Paswan said he realised that contributing to Bihar’s development from Delhi might not be as effective. He expressed his wish to return to Bihar and has already conveyed this intention to his party leadership.

“I have told my party that I want to return to Bihar soon. But whether I contest the assembly election or not will depend on the party’s assessment. If my candidacy helps strengthen the party's strike rate and position in the state, then I will certainly contest,” he added.

Partys performance a deciding factor

Paswan pointed out that major political parties like the BJP have successfully fielded their national leaders in state elections to strengthen their campaigns, a strategy he is open to adopting.

“In the recent Lok Sabha elections, our party had a 100% strike rate. If contesting the assembly elections helps maintain or improve that record and boosts the performance of our alliance, then I am ready to enter the electoral fray,” he said.

On the chief ministerial face in Bihar

When asked whether he would be projected as the chief ministerial face of his alliance in the Bihar elections, Paswan responded diplomatically, saying, “There is no vacancy for the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar at the moment. After the election results, Nitish Kumar will continue in the role.”

Paswan’s statements come as political activities in Bihar gain momentum ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections. His potential return to state politics could add a new dimension to the ongoing political dynamics in the state.

