Tejashwi Yadav, party workers detained during protest march, RJD leader says govt is afraid of youth

Patna:

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with several party workers, including RJD MP Misa Bharti, were on Wednesday detained by the police while leading a protest march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna over issues concerning students, unemployment, alleged paper leaks and transparency in examinations.

Bihar government was afraid of the youth: Tejashwi

During the protest march to Lok Bhavan, some of the demonstrators climbed onto a bus in which Tejashwi Yadav and other protesters were being taken by the police. After being detained, Tejashwi Yadav said the Bihar government was afraid of the youth and asserted that the RJD would continue to raise issues concerning students and unemployment.

He further said that no government is permanent and every government has to go one day and his party has the support of everyone.

Saying that he will keep the fight on, Tejashwi said he is not afraid of the jail and will always raise voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, transparency in examinations.

SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirms detention of Tejashwi Yadav

SSP Kartikeya K Sharma also confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav was detained. Police officers, however, were tight-lipped on the whereabouts of the leaders, whose detention left the supporters outraged.

The RJD held the protest march to demand stern action against police personnel in various districts of the state, especially Siwan, where a constable had allegedly used an AK 47 rifle during the student protests.

The police constable was suspended days after the July 25 incident and SP Pooran Kumar Jha was transferred on August 18.

It should be noted that Tejashwi Yadav, who had a day ago voiced fears of "excessive use of force" against his Lok Bhavan march, managed to breach the barricades put up at the Dak Bungalow crossing, only to be blocked by a heavy contingent of police at the Income Tax roundabout, situated close to the Patna High Court premises.

Tejashwi and supporters stood waving the tricolour during protest

During the protest, Tejashwi Yadav and his supporters stood waving the tricolour, undeterred by water cannons that were used by the police. Some of them also carried dummies of the AK-47 rifle.

In the meantime, SDM (Patna Sadar) Kritika urged the agitators to show respect to the national flag during the march and said it is being observed that several people are holding the national flag upside down.

Amid these developments, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said the protesters are scheduled to submit a memorandum to the governor at the Lok Bhavan and police sources said a delegation of the protesters will be allowed to meet the Bihar governor.

"It is important to understand the emotions of Gen Z.

The government used AK-47 rifles against the protesting students in Bihar, and pellet guns and nail-embedded batons against them in Delhi, just because they demanded an honest and transparent examination system.

"We are staging this march to bring all these aspects to the notice of the Bihar governor," RJD MP Manoj Jha told PTI Videos. Reacting to the party's march, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi claimed that it was a rally to "save the career" of Tejashwi Yadav.

"He failed as a student, cricketer and politician. Now, he is trying to play politics around an issue that the Bihar government has already resolved," Saraogi asserted. He said the Bihar government had already made provisions for a hefty fine of Rs 1 crore and provided for up to eight years of imprisonment in cases of paper leak incidents through a law passed in the assembly.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

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