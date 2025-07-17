Caught on cam: Criminal on parole shot inside ICU by five armed assailants in Patna's Paras Hospital Patna hospital firing: A man convicted in a murder case and lodged at Beur Jail was shot inside a private hospital in Patna while out on parole for medical treatment, a police official said.

Patna:

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Patna, unidentified armed assailants stormed the ICU of Paras Hospital and shot a prisoner undergoing treatment. CCTV footage now confirms that five individuals entered the ICU and opened fire on the inmate, identified as Chandan Mishra.

Prisoner on parole targeted

Chandan Mishra, a notorious criminal from Buxar with dozens of murder charges against him, was out on parole for medical reasons and had been admitted to Paras Hospital. Despite being under medical care, he became the target of a brazen attack.

Rival gang suspected

According to Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma, preliminary investigation suggests the attack was carried out by members of a rival gang, believed to be the Chandan Sheru gang. “Chandan was earlier transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail and was temporarily released for treatment. We suspect the rival gang is behind this targeted shooting,” he said.

Shooter identification underway

Police are now working with Buxar authorities to identify the attackers, whose photographs have been captured on hospital CCTV. Chandan Mishra is currently undergoing treatment following the attack.

Police release statement on Patna hospital firing

Police release statement on Patna hospital firing case.

Ongoing Investigation

With tensions rising between rival criminal factions, security around key suspects and hospitals is being re-evaluated. Further investigation is in progress to trace the assailants and determine how such a serious breach occurred in a high-security area.

Over 8 murders reported in last 10-15 days in Bihar

Gopal Khemka, Ajit Kumar, Ramakant Yadav, Vikram Jha, Jitendra Kumar Mahato, Sushila Devi and Surendra Kewat. Most of these names may not sound familiar. But in Bihar, these names have become central to an escalating political flashpoint ahead of polls later this year.

These are the people killed in Bihar over the last few days, triggering opposition questions on law and order on Nitish Kumar's watch, and jungle raj or lawlessness- a term used to brand the tenure of Lalu Yadav (from 1990-2005).