'BJP running Nitish govt through remote control': Tejashwi Yadav's sharp dig at Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Nitish Kumar at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

Muzaffarpur:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that "the government in Bihar is being run through remote control by the BJP." Taking a swipe at the JD(U) president, Yadav said, "We Biharis must drive out this government that is being controlled by outsiders (baahari) — those who seek votes in Bihar but focus on setting up factories only in Gujarat."

Yadav was speaking at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi also charged the BJP with running the government in Bihar "through remote control", using the face of Nitish Kumar. "I agree with Tejashwi Yadav, who spoke just before me, that the government in Bihar is being run through remote control. They are simply using the face of Nitish Kumar," claimed Gandh

Tejashwi on 'jungle raj' jibe

Apparently mindful of the corruption taint on his family and the NDA's recurring accusations of 'jungle raj' during the RJD's rule, Yadav pledged to take an uncompromising stand against both corruption and lawlessness.

Reiterating his flagship promise of providing at least one government job per household, he said that the people's aspirations in Bihar were poised to rise "like a ball hit for a six."

"Naukri milega pakka. Ummedon kaa lagega chhakka," said Yadav, evoking wild applause from the crowds.

The RJD leader, who has been campaigning in a T-shirt, in an obvious bid to underscore his youthful appeal, in contrast with CM Kumar, who is in his mid-70s, also made the crowds chant slogans in favour of 'yuva ki sarkaar'.

Tejashwi promises gas cylinders for Rs 500

Yadav further promised that cooking gas cylinders would be made available for Rs 500 if the RJD-led opposition came to power in the state. "Gas cylinders will be available for Rs 500 if Tejashwi forms the next government," he told the rally.

He also claimed that the slew of populist measures taken in the recent past by the NDA government in the state had been a "copy" of whatever he had promised earlier.

Citing an example, Yadav said, "We had promised 200 units of free electricity. Those in power got scared that this would resonate with voters. So, they made 125 units free."

The RJD leader also sought to draw a contrast between his women-centric promises like 'Mai Bahin Yojana', which proposes a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500, and the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' recently launched by the Nitish Kumar government, as part of which Rs 10,000 have been transferred into accounts of over 1 crore women.

"We are promising assistance. What the government has offered is money given on credit, which they will seek to recover with interest," claimed Yadav.

The RJD leader’s posturing may be seen as an attempt to wean away a section of women voters of the state, who have been said to be more inclined towards the NDA.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: 'Fake Yamuna created for PM Modi on Chhath Puja, Nitish being used': Rahul Gandhi in Muzaffarpur

Also Read: Amit Shah shuts down Bihar CM face rumours with 'no seat vacant' message at Darbhanga rally