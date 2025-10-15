BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Bihar elections, fields Maithili Thakur from Alinagar Bihar Assembly elections: On October 14, Maithili Thakur, a 25-year-old folk singer, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bihar polls, in the presence of the BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal.

Patna:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Among the notable names is folk singer Maithili Thakur, who will contest from the Alinagar constituency. The party has also given a ticket to former IPS Anand Mishra from Buxar.

Apart from Thakur, the BJP has fielded another woman candidate, Chhoti Kumari, from Chhapra. With this announcement, the BJP has now declared candidates for 83 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, including 11 women candidates.

Here's the complete list of candidates

Maithili Thakur from Alinagar Ram Chandra Prasad from Hayaghat Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur Subhash Singh from Gopalganj Kedar Nath Singh from Baniapur Chhoti Kumari from Chapra Vinay Kumar Singh from Sonepur Birendra Kumar from Rosera Dr Siyaram Singh from Barh Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon Rakesh Ojha from Shahpur Anand Mishra from Buxar

BJP's first list of 71 candidates

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 71 candidates for the crucial Bihar Assembly elections. The list includes both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Other prominent candidates are former Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi (Bettiah) and Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), Mangal Pandey (Siwan), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu (Chhatapur), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikti), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Krishna Kumar Rishi (Banmankhi), Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Dr Prem Kumar (Gaya Town) and Siddharth Saurav (Bikram). Ram Kripal Yadav, a former Union Minister who lost the Lok Sabha election from the Patliputra constituency in 2024, has been fielded by the party from Danapur.

Apart from Renu Devi, the BJP has announced the names of 8 other women candidates, including Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), Aruna Devi (Warsaliganj), Rama Nishad (Aurai), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Kavita Devi (Korha), Sweety Singh (Kishanganj), Devanti Yadav (Narpatganj), and Gayatri Devi (Parihar).

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

