Upendra Kushwaha gets assurance on MLC, Rajya Sabha seats as Chirag Paswan retains Mahua: Sources As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw near, the political landscape continues to evolve with key developments, including Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) securing the Mahua seat and Upendra Kushwaha being promised key political appointments.

Patna:

In a significant turn of events ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, sources have confirmed that the Mahua assembly seat has been secured by Chirag Pawan-led LJP (RV), while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha has been assured of key political appointments. He has received assurances for an MLC seat and an extension in the Rajya Sabha. This development comes hours after Kushwaha expressing dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing arrangement within the ruling NDA in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls.

According to party insiders, Kushwaha was not happy with the six seats allotted to his party. He was also not happy with the allocation of the Mahua seat to Chirag Paswan's party. NDA leaders had on Tuesday claimed that seat allocation among alliance partners had been settled amicably and that discussions were in the final stages. However, discontent among smaller allies surfaced soon after.

NDA seat-sharing

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.