Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur: 'Will not only form govt but will make Bihar prosperous'

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly seat, where he is aiming at a hat-trick and said he will not only want to form the government, but also want Bihar to become prosperous.

"The people of Raghopur have shown trust in me twice. This is the third time I have filed my nomination from Raghopur. We have a resolve that every family in Bihar should have one government job. We have to eradicate unemployment from Bihar. We have to take Bihar forward. We not only want to form our government, but we also want Bihar to become prosperous. Some people were making claims that I will contest elections on two seats. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting on all 243 seats. I have been contesting election in Raghopur and I will keep doing the same," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav further added, "Now, Nitish Kumar is running the JDU. The JDU is being run by Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Vijay Choudhary. The JDU does not remain with Nitish Kumar. These three leaders have been sold to the BJP, and they have destroyed Nitish Kumar..."

The Raghopur constituency had, in the past, elected his parents, both of them chief ministers of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, aged 35, filed his nomination papers at the collectorate in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district, in the presence of father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and mother Rabri Devi.

Several close aides and family members, like Misa Bharti, Patliputra MP and eldest sister, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, were also accompanying the former deputy CM.

A large number of supporters, who are hopeful of the party's return to power after 20 years, stood on both sides of the road as the RJD leaders took a few hours to complete the 40 km travel, from the party supremo's house in Patna to the Hajipur sub-division office.

Notably, Tejashwi held a road show ahead of filing nomination and the car in which Yadav was travelling, along with his parents and sisters, was covered with flower petals, which supporters kept showering en route, as an expression of good wishes. Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowd at the collectorate when Yadav got out of the car and walked a few paces towards the office where nomination papers were to be filed.

