Bihar voter list controversy: Election Commission eases rules, voter forms can be submitted without documents The Election Commission of India has relaxed voter registration rules in Bihar, allowing forms to be submitted without supporting documents, amid growing opposition concerns over the revision process, with about 14% of eligible voters already submitting their forms.

Patna:

As Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, the state is embroiled in a controversy regarding the voter list. The issue revolves around the extensive revision of the voter list, and the Election Commission has now provided a significant relief to voters by relaxing its rules. Voters in Bihar will now be able to submit their forms without the need for supporting documents.

Election Commission eases submission rules

In the face of growing political opposition, the Election Commission of India has decided to relax the stringent rules surrounding the submission of voter registration forms. Voters will no longer be required to submit photo identification or other documents alongside their forms. They can now submit the forms directly to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) without any attachments.

This move comes after political parties voiced their concerns over the voter list revision process, which had sparked widespread criticism. In an advertisement published in major newspapers of Bihar, the Election Commission clarified that forms submitted without photographs or documents will still be accepted. Voters can upload the required documents after July 25, allowing more time for those who are unable to present them immediately.

Voter registration numbers and rising distrust

As of Saturday evening, the Election Commission reported that about 14% of eligible voters in Bihar had already submitted their forms. However, the controversy surrounding the voter list and the submission process has led to growing distrust. Many believe that the issue now goes beyond forms and documents and is more about a lack of faith in the system itself.

The entire controversy at a glance

The controversy in Bihar stems from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which is designed to update the voter list. The Election Commission had set a deadline of July 25 for the submission of all voter forms. However, the process has faced significant opposition, leading the matter to be taken to the Supreme Court.

One of the main points of contention has been the Election Commission’s insistence on specific documents as proof of identity. Opposition parties argue that more accessible documents, such as Aadhar cards, ration cards, and MGNREGA job cards, should be considered valid for voter registration. These documents are commonly available to households, while the 11 certificates mandated by the Election Commission are not.

Opposition fears loss of voters

The opposition parties are particularly concerned that millions of voters, especially those from rural areas, could be excluded from the voter list if the Election Commission's rules are not relaxed further. They fear that this would hurt their chances in the upcoming elections, as it could lead to a significant number of voters being disenfranchised.

With the upcoming assembly elections drawing closer, the political battle over voter registration and the credibility of the electoral process in Bihar shows no signs of slowing down. While the Election Commission’s recent move may provide some relief to voters, it remains to be seen whether it will restore confidence in the voter list revision process or whether the political tensions will continue to rise.