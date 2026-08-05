'Ashutosh Tiwari is like my younger brother': Narottam Mishra dismisses rift rumours after Datia bypoll defeat

Bhopal:

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday dismissed speculation of a rift with BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari following the party's defeat in the Datia bypoll, asserting that the two share a close personal bond and the reports of resentment circulating on social media are completely 'false and misleading'.

In a post on X, Mishra said, "Misleading and false claims are being circulated on social media about BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and me after the Datia bypoll. These allegations are completely baseless."

'Ashutosh Tiwari is like my younger brother': Narottam Mishra

Describing Tiwari as "like a younger brother," Mishra said there had never been any bitterness between them and that their relationship remained unchanged. "Ashutosh Tiwari is like a younger brother to me. I have always had affection and warmth for him, and that will continue in the future. There has never been any bitterness between us, and there is none today. Even today, we met with the same warmth and affection as always," he said.

Praising Tiwari's contribution to the BJP, Mishra described him as a dedicated and hardworking party worker whom he has known since the 2003 Dabra Assembly election.

Mishra also noted that Tiwari did not publicly blame anyone after the bypoll results, saying it reflected his respect for fellow party workers. "Over the years, I have closely observed his style of working, and I am confident that he will live up to the expectations of both the party organisation and the people. Even after the election results, Ashutosh did not express resentment by naming anyone, which reflects the respect he has for all party workers," he said.

Narottam Mishra urges supporters to refrain from making any comments

Appealing for unity, Mishra urged his supporters and BJP workers to refrain from making any comments or taking any actions that could harm the party, the organisation or Ashutosh Tiwari. "I appeal to all my supporters and party workers not to do or say anything that could harm the party, the organisation or Ashutosh Tiwari in any way. Our strength lies in our unity, discipline and values," he said.

Highlighting their long-standing personal relationship, Mishra said he and Tiwari have shared a family-like bond for the past 25 years. "He has always been like my younger brother, while I have always been like a guardian to him. This bond will continue to remain the same," he said.



"Politics has its ups and downs, but family, values and relationships are permanent," he added.

Congress wins Datia bypoll

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh registered a win in Madhya Pradesh's Datia as he defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashutosh Tiwari on Monday. Singh defeated Tiwari by 6,016 votes to keep the Assembly constituency which Rajendra Kumar Bharti won in the 2023 Assembly Elections. Singh secured 66,757 votes, while Tiwari received 60,741 votes. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ended third as he received 22,527 votes. Dharmendra Singh Pawar, candidate of the Right to Recall Party, received 957 votes.

Datia was a stronghold of the former Home Minister of the state, Narottam Mishra, who was elected to the constituency for three straight terms from 2008 to 2023. However, the three-time sitting MLA from Datia lost his constituency during the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. The BJP denied the ticket to Mishra for the bypolls. Instead, the saffron party fielded Ashutosh Tiwari from the seat, who ended up losing the polls too.

It should be noted that the bypoll in Datia was necessitated after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

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