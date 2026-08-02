Ahead of Bankipur bypoll result, Prashant Kishor accuses police of detaining Jan Suraaj supporters 'illegally'

New Delhi:

The Jan Suraaj party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the Patna police for allegedly detaining supporters during the Bankipur bypoll, party founder Prashant Kishor said on Sunday. Kishor alleged the police were "illegally detaining" his party leaders and supporters at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking with the media, Kishor alleged that 54 people were detained ahead of the voting in the Assembly seat. "Patna SSP falsely claimed that the police detained outsiders during the 48-hour silence period ahead of the voting day to maintain law and order. We have filed a complaint with the ECI, and presented evidence that many of the detainees were locals. They also did not violate Section 144 of CrPC (now Section 163 of the BNSS)," Kishor said while speaking at a press conference.

Kishor brings locals who were targeted

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj party founder brought at least three locals, who or their family members, were detained by the police. "More than 18 individuals of the 54 detained were local residents of Bankipur. They were not creating disturbance or violating Section 144. How can a person sleeping at home at night disturb law and order?" Kishor said.

He described SSP Kartikeya K Sharma as "incompetent, motivated and foolish" and alleged him for trying to influence votes by his act. "If the SSP wants to do politics, he should first resign from his post. Everyone has the freedom to do politics in a democracy, but not while sitting on an administrative chair. The incompetent, motivated and foolish man is trying to influence politics, but we are not going to be scared of him," the Jan Suraaj founder said.

In Nitish Kumar's rule, this never happened: Kishor

He further alleged that no one from the BJP was detained and the police acted at the behest of the saffron party workers. "The fact is that BJP people were leading from the front, and whoever they pointed out to, the police were detaining them. This naked dance of police administration has shamed democracy. Never in Nitish Kumar's 20-year-rule was such a situation created," he said.

Kishor further stated that the party has also submitted a complaint to the general observer and police observer as well and will approach the Delhi's Election Commission in the next two days. "In the next two days, I will complain against the SSP and police in Delhi's Election Commission. If that does not work, we will go to court. But in Bihar, such a thing will not be allowed to happen," he said.

Targeted people share their story too

Meanwhile, the locals who were allegedly targeted by police also shared their stories. Mandiri area resident Nawal Kishor Gupta claimed that he was picked up by police at 2 am on Thursday while he was sleeping with his family. He added that the cops came in large numbers and did not specify his crime. He alleged that police seemingly tried to stop him from voting through detention but allowed him to vote at 5 pm.

Jan Suraaj supporter Nibha Bhushan revealed her incident. She said that she was helping elderly people to go to the booths and cast their votes, but unauthorised people entered her residence and threatened her. "I have been living in ward number 22 for the last 50 years. When I returned home after taking elderly people to polling booths, I found 2-4 boys, associated with BJP, in my house. They started smiling at me. I asked an official how come unauthorised people entered my house. He cautioned me to leave if I was an outsider; otherwise I would be caught," she said.

The voting for the Bankipur byelection was held on July 30. Kishor also contested the bypolls. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read:

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur bypolls: Polling concludes; check the voter turnout here