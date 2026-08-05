NCP-SP cancels all existing spokesperson appointments; Vidya Chavan, Mahesh Tapase to represent party

Mumbai:

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday cancelled all previous appointments of party spokespersons and now authorised Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase to serve as authorised spokespersons. Following the approval of state party president and former minister Shashikant Shinde, an order effective from August 4, 2026, has been issued cancelling all previous appointments to the post of spokesperson with immediate effect, pending further orders.

According to the order issued by the party, former MLA Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will serve as the authorised spokespersons to present the party's official stance to the media during this period. The NCP-SP has instructed all concerned office-bearers and workers to take note of this order and comply with it.

Hewre's what NCP-SP said on party spokesperson appointments

“With the approval of the party's Provincial President and former Minister Shashikant Shinde, effective immediately from today, August 4, 2026, all previous appointments to the position of party spokesperson are hereby cancelled until further orders. Furthermore, during this period, former MLA Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will represent the party's official stance before the media as the party's authorised spokespersons. All concerned parties should take note of this,” the NCP-SP said in a statement.

Vikas Lawande says he is no longer the party's spokesperson

Taking to X, Vikas Lawande, a party leader, said he is "no longer the party's spokesperson", and added that he accepts the decision of the party. "For any worker or party office-bearer, the party does not exist; rather, workers and office-bearers exist for the party-this has always been my firm belief. It is because of the party that the identity of workers and office-bearers is built," Lawande said in a long post on X.

He further added that he is "grateful to the party leaders for whatever trust they showed in him until today and for giving me the opportunity as party spokesperson".

"I remain committed to the party's fundamental ideology and will continue to stay active for the party. To make the party organization even stronger, henceforth too, I will take whatever responsibility the party gives me and remain active for the party's democratic, progressive, and secular ideals. Politics for social work-this remains my eternal principle," Lawande added.

Anish Gawande says it has been a whirlwind on the front lines

Another NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, who was given the charge two years ago, also took to X and said it "has been a whirlwind on the front lines".

"From shaping our election communications strategy to leading a delegation to Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack, and navigating intense cultural debates (from Aurangzeb's tomb to India's Got Latent), it's been a whirlwind on the front lines. But what has truly set this rollercoaster ride apart is the opportunity to learn directly from Pawar Saheb. Observing his legendary acumen and sharing my insights with him has been a masterclass of a lifetime," Gawande said on X.

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