Bihar SIR 2025: EC to release draft list on Aug 1; Check date and time to file claims if your name is removed Bihar voter list 2025: The Election Commission will release the Bihar SIR draft list on August 1, starting phase 2 of the exercise, allowing people and political parties to file objections and claims for removal or addition in the voter list.

Patna:

The draft voter list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be released on August 1, marking the beginning of the claims and objections period. The Election Commission will distribute copies of the draft list to political parties, and starting the same day, voters will be able to check their names and personal details for any inaccuracies or omissions.

Final voter list to be published on September 30

The Election Commission has urged all voters to carefully examine the draft list and report any errors or discrepancies within the designated time frame. All claims and objections submitted during this period will be thoroughly verified and resolved by August 26. Only eligible and validated voters will be included in the final voter list, which is scheduled to be published on September 30.

Bihar SIR: What to do if your name is not in the draft list and how to file claims

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has announced that political parties and voters will be given a full month, i.e. till September 1 under the phase 2 of the exercise, to submit requests for adding the names of eligible citizens or removing the names of those deemed ineligible from the draft electoral rolls of Bihar, which will be published on August 1. Individuals can complete a form and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of their respective assembly constituency.

Under phase 3, enumeration forms will be verified by the poll body to resolve all claims and objections, latest by September 25, before the final list is published on September 30.

Physical as well as digital copies will also be given to all the recognised political parties in Bihar in all the 38 districts by the district election officers (DEOs), Kumar said.

"The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bihar and the 243 electoral registration officers (EROs) will also be inviting any elector of that Assembly constituency or any recognised political party to come forward and give claims and objections from August 1 to September 1 for adding names of any missing eligible elector, removing names of any ineligible elector or correction of any entry in the draft rolls," he said.

Bihar SIR and Opposition's allegations

The Chief Election Commissioner’s remarks come in the backdrop of ongoing protests by opposition parties against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which they claim could disenfranchise eligible voters due to lack of proper documentation.

Opposition leaders have also alleged that the local electoral machinery in Bihar might be influenced in favour of the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance, potentially skewing the process to their advantage.

These concerns have led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament throughout the ongoing Monsoon session.