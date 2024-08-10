Bihar: Three of family found dead at home in Begusarai, police launch investigation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Police in Begusarai district, Bihar, discovered the bodies of three family members in their residence at Tatha Rashidpur village on Saturday morning. The victims were identified as Sanjeevan Singh, 45, his wife Sangeeta Devi, 35, and their 10-year-old daughter, Sapna Kumari. Another family member, 5-year-old Anshu Kumar, was found critically injured at the scene and was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

The incident was reported to authorities at approximately 8:15 a.m. Police arrived to find the couple and their daughter dead, while the young boy was still alive but severely injured. "Preliminary findings suggest the victims may have been attacked with a blunt object, but the exact cause of death is yet to be determined," said Superintendent of Police Maneesh.

Meanwhile, the police informed that the case has been registered in connection to the crime, and a thorough investigation is presently underway. "Forensic experts and a dog squad have also been called in to assist with the probe. And also we are questioning the relatives and neighbors of the deceased to gather more information about the incident," the police added.

