Bihar: Police arrest three persons with radioactive substance in Gopalganj

In a surprising turn of events, Bihar Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons and recovered 50 gm of a "radioactive substance" worth crores from their possession in Gopalganj district. The police said that they arrested the individuals from the Balthari area under Kuchaikot Police station jurisdiction on Thursday, after receiving a tip-off.

After the recovery, the Gopalganj Police also intimated officials of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), the official said. The police said, "Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed all the three from the Balthari area under the jurisdiction of Kuchaikot Police station on Thursday. During interrogation, 50 gm of the expensive radioactive substance ‘Californium’ and four mobile phones were recovered.

In its statement, the Gopalganj Police said, "A case has been registered against them and they have been arrested. Forensic experts have also been called to examine the Californium." The recovery of radioactive substances has raised concerns as it holds no common use. The radioactive substance is exclusively used for starting nuclear reactors, optimising coal power plants, treatment of cancer and oil drilling, a senior officer of the district police said.

Notably, Californium is a very strong neutron emitter, which is used in portable metal detectors, for identifying gold and silver ores, to identify water and oil layers in oil wells and to detect metal fatigue and stress in aeroplanes.

