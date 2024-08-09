Bihar: Patna DM orders closure of 124 coaching centres in wake of Delhi civil service aspirants' deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The Patna District Administration on Friday (August 9) ordered the closure of 124 coaching centres in the state capital city after discovering that they were ineligible for registration, an official said. The administration had reviewed as many as 138 applications recently for registration and rejected 14 of them for being non-functional. Consequently, the closure orders were given to 124 coaching centres deemed ineligible, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

The latest decision comes in the wake of the death of three civil service aspirants at a basement of a coaching centre in Delhi last month. Following the tragedy, Patna's district administration initiated an inspection drive, directing officials to verify the documentation of all coaching centres in their areas. Owners of unregistered centres were also instructed to secure proper registration.

The closure orders were issued during a meeting of the district coaching institute registration committee, chaired by the DM on Friday. The DM said a list of the 124 ineligible centres has been distributed to officials concerned, who have been instructed to ensure these institutes are shut down.

Why were applications for registration rejected?

The applications for registration were rejected on several grounds, including inadequate infrastructure, as per the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Act, 2010.

Of the 936 applications received in the past 10 days, 413 have been processed and approved. The remaining 523 applications are under review, with 138 already deemed ineligible, the DM said.

The ongoing inspection includes verifying that coaching centres possess necessary permissions and no-objection certificates. Officials have been instructed to seal centres operating from basements, as this violates current regulations, he said.

Additionally, inspections revealed many centres are overcrowded and operating in congested areas. Coaching centres are required to provide at least one square-metre per student and maintain adequate infrastructure relative to their student numbers.

