Bihar: RJD hits back at Amit Shah, accuses him again of indulging in 'jumlebaji' in Lakhisarai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bihar: RJD hits back at Amit Shah, accuses him of again indulging in 'jumlebaji' in Lakhisarai

Amit Shah in Bihar: Reacting to the 'Hunkar' rally of Amit Shah in Lakhisarai on Thursday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took a dig at the Union Home Minister, saying he again did 'jumlebaji'.

"Amit Shah came to Bihar for the fifth time and repeated the same 'jumlas' that he had said during his last four visits. He gave credit to the Centre for the works done by the Bihar government. Only BJP leaders can lie in bulk. Due to his lies, people of the country are mocking him,” said Chitranjan Gagan, state spokesperson of RJD.

“Amit Shah took the credit for the Veer Kunwar Singh University in Arrah, which was built during the tenure of RJD. Similarly, Munger Engineering College and Medical College were built during RJD's tenure. The Nal Jal Yojana and Saat NIshchay Yojana were executed during the Mahagathbandhan government,” Gagan said.

“He boasts of giving free food grains to 70 crore poor people in the country, but he does not know that the UPA government had made a provision under the food security act and it the duty of the Central government to facilitate the same to the common people,” he said.

"The BJP had also promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh cash to every citizen's account, two crore jobs every year, concrete houses for all by 2022, doubling of farmers' income by 2022... What happened to those promises? They have all turned into 'jumlas',” Gagan said.

BJP scared of Mahagathbandhan: RJD

The RJD spokesperson also said that BJP leaders are scared ever since the Mahagathbandhan government came to power in Bihar. "They became more worried after the historic meeting of 15 opposition parties on June 23. The body language of Amit Shah at the Lakhisarai rally indicated that he and the entire BJP is frightened of opposition unity,” he said.

Gagan further said that the Home Minister talked about the foreign tours of PM Narendra Modi, but didn't utter a single word on Manipur, which is burning for the past two months.

Shah takes a dig at Bihar CM

Earlier in the day, Shah took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling him a “Paltu babu" who was "hoodwinking" RJD supremo Lalu Prasad amid an escalating political slugfest over the recent opposition conclave to stitch an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As Shah accused opposition leaders, who had attended the Patna meeting, of being involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore and said leaders who ditched the BJP-led NDA must be “punished”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become "restless" after the conclave. Pawar said the next meeting of opposition leaders will be held at Bengaluru on July 13-14.

ALSO READ: Congress made a failed attempt to launch Rahul Gandhi in Patna...: Amit Shah at rally in Lakhisarai

Shah, who visited Bihar for the first time after the meeting of leaders of 16 opposition parties in Patna on June 23, also said the Congress has been trying to launch Rahul Gandhi as a "mass leader" for the last 20 years but they have failed. "The electorate has full faith in Modi ji,” said the senior BJP leader who last visited Bihar nearly three months ago.

(With inputs from agencies)