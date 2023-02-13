Monday, February 13, 2023
     
Bihar: Piece of broken chair hurled at CM Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad | WATCH

According to the video of the incident, CM Nitish Kumar was surrounded by a security cover and other officials during the Samadhan Yatra when someone from the crowd threw a part of broken chair towards the CM.

Image Source : ANI Piece of broken chair hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad

Bihar: A part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. The incident was captured on camera.

According to the video of the incident, CM Nitish Kumar was surrounded by a security cover and other officials during the Samadhan Yatra when someone from the crowd threw a part of a broken chair towards the CM.

The Chief Minister was unhurt in the incident.

(More to follow...)

