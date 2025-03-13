Big relief for citizens: Bihar government extends land survey deadline by five months | Check new date Bihar land survey: The decision has been taken to ensure that people don’t face any inconveniences and also to maintain transparency in the exercise.

Bihar land survey: The Bihar government has extended the deadline for completing the ongoing statewide land survey from July 2026 to December 2026. This decision was taken to minimise the inconveniences faced by the public during the survey process and ensure smoother and more accurate execution of the land-related work.

State Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Sanjay Saraogi said in the Assembly that the deadline for the ongoing statewide land survey has been extended to December 2026. He made this statement while concluding discussions on the budget proposals of Rs 1,955.98 crore for the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

The budget for the next fiscal year was passed by voice vote, despite a walkout by opposition members during the proceedings.

Exercise will be completed by December 2026

"The department has decided to extend the July 2026 deadline for the completion of the ongoing work of the survey and settlement of lands across the state by five months. Now, the exercise will be completed by December 2026. The decision has been taken to ensure that people don't face any inconveniences and also to maintain transparency in the exercise," the minister added.

The minister said that the objective of the land survey exercise is to assist genuine landowners by providing digitised land records, thereby aiming to permanently resolve land disputes.

"Besides, the exercise will also let the government have a clear idea about its own land spread across the state," he said, adding, "The government needs land to give it to the landless and also for several infrastructural projects."

Deadline to upload self-declaration documents

The minister further said the deadline for landowners to upload their self-declaration documents related to the landed property owned by them is March 31, 2025. "There were certain technical glitches in the server…the department will decide whether the March 31, 2025 deadline for uploading self-declaration documents should also be extended or not," he said.

The opposition staged a walkout over the alleged delay in the distribution of land to landless people by the state government.

"The land survey has been on the agenda of the Nitish Kumar government for a long time, as land disputes had emerged as the biggest law and order challenge in the state. The state government is undertaking a special land survey to update land records in the state. The government's main aim behind conducting the land survey is to reduce the cases of land disputes," said an official of the department.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Miscreants hurl homemade bombs, stones at private school in Bihar’s Hajipur, case filed

Also Read: Bihar Police rescue 42 girls, 3 boys from grips of human trafficking in 'operation nataraj'