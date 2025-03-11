Bihar Police's daring rescue: 42 girls, 3 boys freed from grips of human trafficking in 'operation nataraj' Bihar Police's "Operation Nataraj" successfully dismantled a human trafficking network, rescuing 42 girls and 3 boys from exploitation in orchestra parties.

Bihar Police has successfully dismantled a horrifying human trafficking network, rescuing 42 girls and 3 boys in a bold operation. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Nataraj', took place in Rohtas district, where minors were being forced to work in orchestra parties.

Trapped hopes in darkness

The operation was launched after a tip-off from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to Additional Director General (CID) Anil Kumar Jain. The information revealed that the minors, most of whom were from outside the state, were being hired by orchestra parties to perform at weddings and other public events.

Torture and exploitation

Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar explained that the children were subjected to horrific conditions. They were forced to wear revealing clothes and dance to lewd songs. "It was a heartbreaking sight. These children were terrified, their eyes filled with tears," he said.

A courageous operation

On Thursday morning, officers from several police stations raided multiple locations in a coordinated six-hour-long operation, traveling in 19 vehicles. The police arrested five individuals involved in the sinister trafficking operation.

Rebuilding broken dreams

The rescued children come from extremely poor backgrounds and were lured with promises of jobs and marriage. The police are now taking steps to rehabilitate them and help rebuild their shattered dreams.

Call for Justice

Manish Sharma, Senior Director of the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), has called for a thorough investigation into the case. He stated, "There could be influential individuals behind these interstate trafficking rings. We must uproot this network completely."

This operation is a significant victory in the fight against human trafficking, but it serves as a reminder of the countless children still trapped in the darkness. Our fight to rescue them must continue.