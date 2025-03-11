Miscreants hurl homemade bombs, stones at private school in Bihar’s Hajipur, case filed Reports suggest the incident was reported at the Hathsar Ganj area under the Nagar police station.

A disturbing video emerged on Tuesday showing a group of miscreants hurling grenade-like home-made bombs and stones at a private school in Bihar’s Hajipur. The action from the miscreants prompted the institution’s authorities to file a police complaint. Reports suggest the incident was reported at the Hathsar Ganj area under the Nagar police station.

In the video, it was shown that around a dozen miscreants hurling bombs and stones at the school and fleeing the scene. The whole incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the main gate of the school. After the matter came to limelight, the school management filed an FIR at the Nagar police station.

In the meantime, a top police officials said that the accused are being identified based on the CCTV footage, and they will be apprehended soon. {Police added that the incident looked like an act of revenge, but only proper investigation can reveal the whole truth.