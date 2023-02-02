Bihar: IAS officer uses abusive language during meeting with top officials, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on IAS officer KK Pathak

Bihar: A Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD) IAS officer KK Pathak may be in a centre of a row after a video went viral on social showing the officer abusing in front of his colleagues during a meeting. The IAS officer also lambasted a Deputy collector over his driving etiquette.

In the video, IAS officer KK Pathak used derogatory words against people and top officials. The Bihar Administrative Services Association has complained about the matter to the Chief Secretary.

Sunil Tiwari, the General Secretary of the Bihar Administrative Services Association, called KK Pathak mentally deranged and demanded immediate action against him.

In the video, KK Pathak is seen talking about basic traffic etiquette of people and also officials. The officer lost cool as he mentioned that people keep honking even while standing at a traffic light... what's the point... does anybody in Chennai does this... even the district collector doesn't have this basic sense.

Meanwhile, Bihar Administrative Services Association (BASA) officials have reached the secretariat police station to register FIR against the IAS officer.

The IAS officer has also been tasked to strictly implement liquor ban in the state.

