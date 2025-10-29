Bihar has immense potential, only NDA can bring development: CM Mohan Yadav hits out at Mahagathbandhan CM Mohan Yadav said through the NDA government, Bihar and the country should progress and the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that provides opportunities for advancement to every section of society.

Patna:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday addressed election rallies at various places in Bihar and said the state has immense potential and only the NDA can bring development in the state. Notably, CM Mohan Yadav addressed election rallies in Katoria, Nathnagar and Alamnagar and urged the general public to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While addressing the election rally, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the first time and 7.4 million farmers in Bihar are receiving the benefits. “Women are receiving financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each,” he said.

He added that NDA candidate from Katoria Assembly constituency Puran Lal has potential and urged all to support him and make the lotus bloom in the state.

CM Mohan Yadav also urged the public to vote for Mithun Yadav from Nathnagar Assembly constituency and Narendra Narayan from Alampur Assembly constituency.

Bihar has immense potential for progress: Mohan Yadav

The chief minister said Bihar has immense potential for progress and development and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world is looking at India with respect.

“Through the NDA government, Bihar and the country should progress. We believe that every son of every household should progress. The Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that provides opportunities for advancement to every section of society,” he said.

He said, "There is no MLA, no MP in my family, there is no question of becoming a minister, and I could not even imagine becoming a Chief Minister. Despite this, the BJP promoted a farmer and a member of the Yadav family. In this caste-ridden environment, our party believes that every individual should progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the world's largest party forward with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas."

Mohan Yadav said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, religious tourism centres are being created one after another. “Could anyone have imagined that he would face opposition in the land of Lord Rama and Krishna? How can Congress face this election as the party even questioned the proof of where Lord Rama was born. Senior Congress leaders filed affidavits in the High Court and Supreme Court, questioning Lord Rama,” he said.

(Image Source : REPORTER )CM Mohan Yadav at election rally in Bihar.

India changing under leadership of PM Modi

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Nathnagar Assembly said the country is changing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Since 2005, Bihar has also transformed under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In ancient times, Bihar was part of Anga Pradesh, whose capital was Champanagar. India, carrying its glorious past with it, is moving forward and working for the welfare of all sections of society. Prime Minister Modi, taking all sections of society along, built a grand temple for Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Congress even challenged the existence of Shri Ram in court. Based on cultural nationalism, Baba Mahakal Lok has been established in Ujjain, where 70 million devotees arrive annually."