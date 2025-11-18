Bihar: Keshav Prasad Maurya appointed BJP's central observer to elect leader of legislative party Bihar government formation: Keshav Prasad Maurya appointed BJP's central observer

Patna:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been appointed as BJP’s central observer for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Bihar. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been appointed as central co-observers.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Mr Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as the central observer for the election of the party’s Legislature Party leader in Bihar. Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, former Union Minister, have been appointed as central co-observers,” the press release issued by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh read.

JDU leaders discuss Bihar govt formation with BJP high command

Senior JDU leaders Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi as preparations for the new Bihar government moved forward. BJP president JP Nadda also joined the three-hour discussion, which was held behind closed doors.

According to sources, cited by PTI, the meeting focused on shaping the next NDA government. The discussions covered the sharing of cabinet portfolios among alliance partners and the choice of the new Assembly Speaker.

Nitish Kumar to take oath for 10th time on November 20

The government formation process began after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday. He advised the dissolution of the current Assembly from November 19, clearing the way for a fresh government. Kumar is expected to meet the governor again on Wednesday to submit his resignation along with letters of support from all NDA constituents.

JDU insiders, cited by the news agency, have indicated that Kumar will be chosen as the legislature party leader on November 19. He is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where other members of the new cabinet are also likely to be sworn in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior NDA leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, is expected to attend the ceremony.