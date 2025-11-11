Bihar Exit Polls 2025: NDA shows strong lead in Bhagalpur, Mahagathbandhan faces tough contest India TV-Matrize will provide the most reliable and accurate exit poll for the Bihar Election 2025. The exit polls will be available on the India TV platforms.

Patna:

The second and final phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on November 11, attracting intense public and political attention ahead of exit poll projections. The final results, scheduled for November 14, will determine whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by Tejashwi Yadav stages a comeback.

This phase covered districts bordering Nepal, such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. The first phase, conducted on 6 November, saw voting in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, with a turnout of 65.08 per cent. The overall voter turnout for the state is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Bhagalpur region sees record voter turnout

Bhagalpur, which has 30 assembly seats, recorded a notable increase in voter turnout compared to 2020. In the previous elections, voter turnout was 48.44% with 53.2% male and 46.8% female participation. This year, overall turnout surged to 60.03%, marking a record-breaking participation, with a significant rise in women voters.

Exit Poll projections for Bhagalpur

Post-poll surveys by various agencies have provided an early glimpse of voter sentiment in Bhagalpur. According to the India TV–Matrize exit poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have a clear lead over the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) in the region, with the NDA projected to secure the majority of seats while the MGB and other parties trail behind.

According to exit polls, the NDA is projected to win 20–23 seats in Bhagalpur, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is expected to secure 7–10 seats, and others 0–1 seat.

Region-wise vote share:

Bhagalpur (30 seats): NDA 47.9%, MGB 37.1%, Others 15%

