Bihar Elections 2025: What is ECI Net, Election Commission of India's 'mother of all apps'? Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The ECI Net has been dubbed as 'mother of all apps' by the poll body. It said the platform will merge over 40 existing apps of the ECI into one seamless platform.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for key assembly elections in Bihar, saying that the polling would be held in two phases and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. While announcing the poll schedule, the ECI also unveiled the ECI Net, dubbing it as 'mother of all apps'.

The ECI Net, the top poll body said, aims to increase transparency and efficiency, and provide real-time information to the voters. "Voters are advised to first check their names in the electoral roll, as any omissions can be corrected up to ten days before the nomination process. They should also verify their polling station details through ECI Net or consult their booth-level officers," said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi.

What is ECI Net?

The ECI Net has been dubbed as 'mother of all apps' by the poll body. It said the platform will merge over 40 existing apps of the ECI into one seamless platform and also connect 90,712 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 38 District Election Officers (DEOs). This, the Election Commission said, will help voters track real-time updates about polling and counting of votes.

How will ECI Net help voters?

The ECI Net will merge more than 40 existing apps of the Election Commission into one platform.

This will help in the reduction of manual errors

It will allow voters get real-time updates about polling arrangements and counting of votes.

The platform will also connect the voters directly to the BLOs.

How can a voter connect?

It is very simple for a voter to connect to this. For this, they would need to call at 1950 (voter helpline) in the format -- +91 [STD Code] 1950. They can also connect with their BLO through the ECI Net.

Bihar assembly election 2025 schedule

The first phase of polling on 121 seats will be held on November 6 and the second phase for 122 constituencies will take place on November 11. For the first phase, the last date for filing nominations is October 17 and the scrutiny will take place on October 18. The candidates, meanwhile, can withdraw their nominations by October 20.

For the second phase, the last date of nominations is October 20 and the scrutiny will be held on October 21, while the withdrawal of candidature will take place on October 23.