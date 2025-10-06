Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: When NDA clinched power with just 11,150 more votes than Mahagathbandhan In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, the NDA won 125 seats by amassing 37.26 percent of the votes. The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, secured 110 seats by accumulating 37.23 percent of the votes. Even though the difference in seats was 15, the difference in votes was only 11,150.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will shortly announce the schedule for the Assembly polls in Bihar. Top officials of the poll panel have been holding ardent meetings with several stakeholders over the past two days to review the preparedness for the polls. Polling will be held across 243 constituencies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj is also set to make its debut in Bihar this time.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats by amassing 37.26 per cent of the votes. The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, secured 110 seats by accumulating 37.23 per cent of the votes. Even though the difference in seats between the two coalitions was 15, the difference in votes was only 11,150. This proves that the NDA managed to win the election in a neck-and-neck fight with the Mahagathbandhan, and any minor shift in the equation could have changed the election outcome.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

National Democratic Alliance (NDA):

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 82,02,067 (19.46%) | 74

Janata Dal United (JDU): 64,85,179 (15.39%) | 43

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP): 6,39,840 (1.52%) | 04

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 3,75,564 (0.89%) | 04

Total: 1,57,02,650 (37.26%) | 125

Mahagathbandhan:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 97,38,855 (23.11%) | 75

Congress: 39,95,319 (9.48%) | 19

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)(L): 13,33,682 (3.16%) | 12

Communist Party of India (CPI): 3,49,489 (0.83%) | 02

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M): 2,74,155 (0.65%) | 02

Total: 1,56,91,500 (37.23%) | 110

In 2020, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats and securing 23.11 per cent of the votes. The BJP secured the second position by winning 74 seats and garnering 19.46 per cent of the total votes cast.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United won 43 seats with 15.39 per cent of the votes, while Congress got 19 seats with 9.48 per cent of the votes.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Election was held in three phases, starting on October 28 and continuing on November 3 and 7. The results were declared on November 10.

In the Bihar Assembly polls of 2020, the JDU contested 115 seats, while the BJP contested 110 seats. On the other hand, the RJD contested 144 seats, and the Congress fought 70 seats.