Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP declared winner in this constituency

Counting of the votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has been underway since 8:00 AM this morning. The trends have now largely stabilised, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun declaring results for constituencies where vote tabulation is complete.

The BJP has secured its first seat victory and is currently leading in 92 other seats.

First BJP victory confirmed

The BJP has been officially declared the winner in the Madhuban constituency. Its candidate, Rana Randhir, won by a margin of 5,492 votes, receiving a total of 86,002 votes. The RJD's Sanshya Rani was the trailing candidate in this constituency.

The NDA's strong showing in Bihar follows the BJP’s consecutive impressive performances in recent elections in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Furthermore, the firm backing given to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by Prime Minister Modi and his ministers appears to have paid rich dividends for the JD(U). The JD(U) seems poised to significantly improve its tally since 2020, when it won only 43 seats.

Celebrations erupted at the offices of the BJP and JD(U), situated directly across the street from one another. Party workers marked the occasion by playing drums, bursting firecrackers, and loudly chanting slogans in praise of their respective leaders.

A simple majority required to form the government in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is 122.

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, successfully held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, witnessed a historically high and record-breaking voter turnout. The Election Commission reported a 65.09 per cent turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second. These figures collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

