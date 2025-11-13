Bihar Election 2025: What happened in Jamui and Sheikhpura districts in 2020?

Bihar has witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the recent Assembly elections, setting a new record since 1951. The election, held in two phases, saw 65.09 per cent participation in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an impressive 68.76 per cent turnout.
Women voters played a crucial role in this historic participation, with 71.6 per cent casting their votes, surpassing male voters, whose turnout stood at 62.8 per cent.
The post-poll surveys conducted by multiple agencies suggest a clear edge for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating strong voter support across most regions of the state. As per the India TV-Matrize Exit Poll, NDA is projected to win within a range of 147 to 167 seats, far ahead of the magic mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly.
The counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats is scheduled for Friday, and political analysts are keeping a close eye on districts such as Jamui and Sheikhpura.
Jamui: The microcosm of South Bihar politics
Jamui, part of South Bihar’s Munger division, often shapes the region’s overall results due to its diverse mix of rural, tribal, and backward caste populations, including Yadavs, Kurmis, Dalits, Muslims, and tribal communities.
Sheikhpura: Caste dynamics and tight contests
Sheikhpura, in contrast, is less economically developed, relying mainly on agriculture, with a population comprising Yadavs, Kurmis, Muslims, and upper-caste groups. Both districts are expected to witness closely contested battles that could influence the broader political landscape of Bihar.
Assembly seats in Jamui and Sheikhpura
Jamui has four assembly constituencies: Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, while Sheikhpura has two: Sheikhpura and Barbigha.
Jamui district: Seat-wise performance in 2020
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|240
|Sikandra
|Prafull Kumar Manjhi(HAM)
|Sudhir Kumar(Congress)
|5,505
|241
|Jamui
|Shreyasi Singh(BJP)
|Vijay Prakash Yadav(RJD)
|41,049
|241
|Jhajha
|Damodar Rawat(JDU)
|Rajendra Prasad(RJD)
|1,679
|243
|Chakai
|Sumit Kumar Singh(Independent)
|Savitri Devi(RJD)
|581
Sheikhpura district: Seat-wise performance in 2020
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|169
|Sheikhpura
|Vijay Kumar(RJD)
|Randhir Kumar Soni(JDU)
|6,116
|170
|Barbigha
|Sudarshan Kumar(JDU)
|Gajanand Shahi(Congress)
|113
ALSO READ: