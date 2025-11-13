Bihar Election 2025: What happened in Jamui and Sheikhpura districts in 2020? Post-poll surveys conducted by multiple agencies suggest a clear edge for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating strong voter support across most regions of the state.

Bihar has witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the recent Assembly elections, setting a new record since 1951. The election, held in two phases, saw 65.09 per cent participation in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an impressive 68.76 per cent turnout.

Women voters played a crucial role in this historic participation, with 71.6 per cent casting their votes, surpassing male voters, whose turnout stood at 62.8 per cent.

The post-poll surveys conducted by multiple agencies suggest a clear edge for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating strong voter support across most regions of the state. As per the India TV-Matrize Exit Poll, NDA is projected to win within a range of 147 to 167 seats, far ahead of the magic mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly.

The counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats is scheduled for Friday, and political analysts are keeping a close eye on districts such as Jamui and Sheikhpura.

Jamui: The microcosm of South Bihar politics

Jamui, part of South Bihar’s Munger division, often shapes the region’s overall results due to its diverse mix of rural, tribal, and backward caste populations, including Yadavs, Kurmis, Dalits, Muslims, and tribal communities.

Sheikhpura: Caste dynamics and tight contests

Sheikhpura, in contrast, is less economically developed, relying mainly on agriculture, with a population comprising Yadavs, Kurmis, Muslims, and upper-caste groups. Both districts are expected to witness closely contested battles that could influence the broader political landscape of Bihar.

Assembly seats in Jamui and Sheikhpura

Jamui has four assembly constituencies: Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, while Sheikhpura has two: Sheikhpura and Barbigha.

Jamui district: Seat-wise performance in 2020

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 240 Sikandra Prafull Kumar Manjhi(HAM) Sudhir Kumar(Congress) 5,505 241 Jamui Shreyasi Singh(BJP) Vijay Prakash Yadav(RJD) 41,049 241 Jhajha Damodar Rawat(JDU) Rajendra Prasad(RJD) 1,679 243 Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh(Independent) Savitri Devi(RJD) 581

Sheikhpura district: Seat-wise performance in 2020

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 169 Sheikhpura Vijay Kumar(RJD) Randhir Kumar Soni(JDU) 6,116 170 Barbigha Sudarshan Kumar(JDU) Gajanand Shahi(Congress) 113

