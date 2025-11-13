Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Date: Poll outcome to be declared on November 14, check details Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Assembly Election Results for Bihar will be declared tomorrow on November 14. Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader, barring a brief period, has been running the government in Bihar since 2005.

The Assembly Elections 2025 in Bihar ended on November 11. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow, November 14, at 8 am. The voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in two phases on November 6 (121 constituencies) and November 11 (122 constituencies). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Congress party are the important parties in Bihar. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), while the RJD is contesting elections with the Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar saw a record turnout this time, with 66.90% of voters using their franchise. The voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed an encouraging rise, with 65.08% of voters casting their ballots in the first phase, followed by around 68.79% turnout in the second phase.

The total number of electors in Bihar as per electoral rolls is 7,43,55,976, including 1,63,619 service voters. 38 constituencies, including Ramnagar, Harsidhi, Bathnaha, Rajnagar, Triveniganj, Raniganj, Banmankhi, Manihari, Korha, Singheshwar, Sonbarsha, Kusheshwar Asthan, Bochahan, Sakra, Bhore, Darauli, Garkha, Raja Pakar, Patepur, Kalyanpur, Rosera, Bakhri, Alauli, Pirpainti, Dhoraiya, Rajgir, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Agiaon, Rajpur, Mohania, Chenari, Makhdumpur, Imamganj, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Sikandra, are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while two seats, Manihari and Katoria, are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The total number of polling stations in 2025 is 90,712. Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader, barring a brief period, has been running the government in Bihar since 2005.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Key Candidates

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) from Raghopur, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (BJP) from Tarapur, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU) from Sarairanjan, Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) from Danapur, Anant Kumar Singh (JDU) from Mokama, Nitin Nabin (BJP) from Bankipur, Shyam Rajak (JDU) from Phulwari, Bhai Virendra (RJD) from Maner, Rajesh Ram (Congress) from Kutumba, Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Congress) from Kadwa, Deepa Manjhi (HAM) from Imamganj, Shreyasi Singh (BJP) from Jamui, Bima Bharati (RJD) from Rupauli, former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad (BJP) from Katihar, former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi (BJP) from Bettiah, Raju Tiwari (LJP-RV) from Govindganj, Snehlata Kushwaha (RLM) from Sasaram, Maheshwar Hazari (JDU) from Kalyanpur, Umesh Singh Kushwaha (JDU) from Mahnar, Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) from Chapra, Maithili Thakur (BJP) from Alinagar, Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD) from Mahua, Osama Shahab (RJD) from Raghunathpur, Raj Kumar Ray (JDU) from Hasanpur, Shailesh Kumar Mandal (JDU) from Gopalpur, Ajit Sharma (Congress) from Bhagalpur, Uday Narain Choudhary (RJD) from Sikandra, Shashant Shekhar (Congress) from Patna Sahib, Veena Devi (RJD) from Mokama, Ramanuj Prasad Yadav (RJD) from Sonpur, Hulas Pandey (LJP-RV) from Brahampur, Awadh Bihari Choudhary (RJD) from Siwan, Shashwat Kedar Pandey (Congress) from Narkatiaganj, Pramod Kumar Sinha (BJP) from Raxaul, Krishnanandan Paswan (BJP) from Harsidhi, Prem Kumar (BJP) from Gaya Town, Santosh Sahani (VIP) from Gaura Bauram, Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) from Darbhanga Rural, Madan Sahni (JDU) from Bahadurpur are some of the key candidates in the Bihar Assembly polls.

What happened in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, the RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats and 23.11% of the votes, while the BJP won 74 seats with 19.46% of votes. The Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD received 97,38,855 votes in the state, and the BJP got the support of 8,202,067 voters. The JDU, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation won 43, 19 and 12 seats, respectively. NDA allies Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won 4 seats each, while Mahagathbandhan partners Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) managed to get 2 seats each. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered victories in 5 seats.

What happened in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections?

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nitish Kumar was with the Mahagathbandhan and won a massive mandate with 178 seats. The RJD was the single largest party with 80 seats, while the JDU and the Congress won 71 and 27 seats, respectively. The BJP-led alliance was restricted to just 58 seats, with the BJP winning 53 of them. However, the party with 24.40% of votes was the single largest party in terms of the vote share.

