Bihar Elections: What happened in Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar, which has 38 districts and 243 Assembly constituencies, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, the highest since the first state polls in 1951. The Election Commission said that the state has recorded the highest female voter turnout in its history. While all the exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the incumbent NDA (National Defence Academy), let's take a detailed look at how Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad performed seat-wise during the 2020 polls.
Kaimur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|203
|Ramgarh
|Sudhakar Singh/(RJD)
|Ambika Singh/ (BSP)
|189 (0.11%)
|204
|Mohania
|Sangita Kumari (RJD)
|Niranjan Ram (BJP)
|12054 (7.62%)
|205
|Bhabua
|Bharat Bind (RJD)
|Rinki Rani Pandey (BJP)
|10045 (5.88%)
|206
|Chainpur
|Mohd. Zama Khan (BSP)
|Brij Kishor Bind (BJP)
|24294 (11.82)
Rohtas: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|207
|Chenari
|Murari Prasad Gautam (Congress)
|Lalan Paswan (JDU)
|18003 (10.55%)
|208
|Sasaram
|Rajesh Kumar Yadav (RJD)
|Ashok Kumar (JDU)
|26423 (14.84%)
|209
|Kargahar
|Santhos Kumar Mishra (Congress)
|Bashistha Singh (JDU)
|4083 (2.11%)
|210
|Dinara
|Vijay Kumar Mandal (RJD)
|Rajendra Prasad Singh (Lok Jan Shakti Party)
|8228 (4.87%)
|211
|Nokha
|Anita Devi (RJD)
|Nagendra Chandrawansi (JDU)
|17672 (12.1%)
|212
|Dehri
|Phate Bahadur Singh (RJD)
|Satyanarayan Singh (BJP)
|464 (03%)
|213
|Karakat
|Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)
|Rajeshwar Raj (BJP)
|18189 (10.77%)
Arwal: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|214
|Arwal
|Maha Nand Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)
|Deepak Kumar Sharma (BJP)
|19950 (13.97%)
|215
|Kurtha
|Bagi Kumar Verma (RJD)
|Satyadeo Singh (JDU)
|27810 (20.43%)
Jehanabad: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|216
|Jehanabad
|Kumar Krishna (RJD)
|Krishannandan Prasad Verma (JDU)
|33902 (21.49%)
|217
|Ghosi
|Ram Bali Singh Yadav (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation
)
|Rahul Kumar (JDU)
|17333 (11.65%)
|218
|Makhdumpur
|Satish Kumar (RJD)
|Devender Kumar Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)
|22565 (16.64%)