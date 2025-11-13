Advertisement
  Bihar Elections: What happened in Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

Bihar Assembly Elections: The results of the Bihar Assembly election will be announced on November 14. Let's check who the winners were in Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal, and Jehanabad districts in the last Assembly elections in 2020.

Bihar Elections
Bihar Elections Image Source : PTI/File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Patna:

Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar, which has 38 districts and 243 Assembly constituencies, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, the highest since the first state polls in 1951. The Election Commission said that the state has recorded the highest female voter turnout in its history. While all the exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the incumbent NDA (National Defence Academy), let's take a detailed look at how Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad performed seat-wise during the 2020 polls.

Kaimur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
203 Ramgarh Sudhakar Singh/(RJD) Ambika Singh/ (BSP) 189 (0.11%)
204 Mohania Sangita Kumari (RJD) Niranjan Ram (BJP) 12054 (7.62%)
205 Bhabua Bharat Bind (RJD) Rinki Rani Pandey (BJP) 10045 (5.88%)
206 Chainpur Mohd. Zama Khan (BSP) Brij Kishor Bind (BJP) 24294 (11.82)

Rohtas: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
207 Chenari Murari Prasad Gautam (Congress) Lalan Paswan (JDU) 18003 (10.55%)
208 Sasaram Rajesh Kumar Yadav (RJD) Ashok Kumar (JDU) 26423 (14.84%)
209 Kargahar Santhos Kumar Mishra (Congress) Bashistha Singh (JDU) 4083 (2.11%)
210 Dinara Vijay Kumar Mandal (RJD) Rajendra Prasad Singh (Lok Jan Shakti Party) 8228 (4.87%)
211 Nokha Anita Devi (RJD) Nagendra  Chandrawansi (JDU) 17672 (12.1%)
212 Dehri Phate Bahadur Singh (RJD) Satyanarayan Singh (BJP) 464 (03%)
213 Karakat Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation) Rajeshwar Raj (BJP) 18189 (10.77%)

Arwal: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
214 Arwal Maha Nand Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation) Deepak Kumar Sharma (BJP) 19950 (13.97%)
215 Kurtha Bagi Kumar Verma (RJD) Satyadeo Singh (JDU) 27810 (20.43%)

Jehanabad: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
216 Jehanabad Kumar Krishna (RJD) Krishannandan Prasad Verma (JDU) 33902 (21.49%)
217 Ghosi Ram Bali Singh Yadav (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation

)

 Rahul Kumar (JDU) 17333 (11.65%)
218 Makhdumpur Satish Kumar (RJD) Devender Kumar Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 22565 (16.64%)

 

