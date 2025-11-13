What happened in Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here Bihar Assembly Elections: Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani are among the 38 districts of Bihar. Check here how these constituencies fared during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Bihar voted for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This time, people turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. As per the Election Commission, 65.98% of voters voted in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 68.52%. These are the highest voting figures ever recorded in the state. Now, as vote counting takes place, everyone is waiting to see if Bihar will continue with the NDA’s government or if the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, will make a comeback.

The Samastipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of the Samastipur seat is 133. It comes under Bihar's Samastipur district and is a part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Samastipur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 131 Kalyanpur (SC) Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U) Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPI) ML(L) 10,251 132 Warisnagar Ashok Kumar JD(U) Phoolbabu Singh (CPI) ML(L) 13,801 133 Samastipur Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD) Ashwamedh Devi JD(U) 4,714 134 Ujiarpur Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) Sheel Kumar Roy (BJP) 23,268 135 Morwa Ranvijay Sahu (RJD) Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad JD(U) 10,671 136 Sarairanjan Vijay Kumar Choudhary JD(U) Arbind Kumar Sahni (RJD) 3,624 137 Mohiuddinnagar Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP) Ejya Yadav (RJD) 15,114 138 Bibhutipur Ajay Kumar CPI(M) Ram Balak Singh JD(U) 40,496 139 Rosera (SC) Birendra Kumar (BJP) Nagendra Kumar Vikal (Congress) 35,744 140 Hasanpur Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) Raj Kumar Ray JD(U) 21,139

Begusarai: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 141 Cheria Bariyarpur Raj Vanshi Mahto (RJD) Kumari Manju Varma JD(U) 40,897 142 Bachhwara Surendra Mehata (BJP) Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI) 484 143 Teghra Ram Ratan Singh (CPI) Birendra Kumar JD(U) 47,979 144 Matihani Raj Kumar Singh (LJP) Narendra Kumar Singh JD(U) 333 145 Sahebpur Kamal Satanand Sambuddha (RJD) Shashikant Kumar Shashi Alias Amar Kumar Singh JD(U) 14,225 146 Begusarai Kundan Kumar (BJP) Amita Bhushan (Congress) 4,554 147 Bakhri (SC) Suryakant Paswan (CPI) Ramshankar Paswan (BJP) 777

Madhubani: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?