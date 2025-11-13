What happened in Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

Patna:
Bihar voted for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This time, people turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. As per the Election Commission, 65.98% of voters voted in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 68.52%. These are the highest voting figures ever recorded in the state. Now, as vote counting takes place, everyone is waiting to see if Bihar will continue with the NDA’s government or if the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, will make a comeback.
The Samastipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of the Samastipur seat is 133. It comes under Bihar's Samastipur district and is a part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.
Samastipur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|131
|Kalyanpur (SC)
|Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U)
|Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPI) ML(L)
|10,251
|132
|Warisnagar
|Ashok Kumar JD(U)
|Phoolbabu Singh (CPI) ML(L)
|13,801
|133
|Samastipur
|Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)
|Ashwamedh Devi JD(U)
|4,714
|134
|Ujiarpur
|Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD)
|Sheel Kumar Roy (BJP)
|23,268
|135
|Morwa
|Ranvijay Sahu (RJD)
|Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad JD(U)
|10,671
|136
|Sarairanjan
|Vijay Kumar Choudhary JD(U)
|Arbind Kumar Sahni (RJD)
|3,624
|137
|Mohiuddinnagar
|Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Ejya Yadav (RJD)
|15,114
|138
|Bibhutipur
|Ajay Kumar CPI(M)
|Ram Balak Singh JD(U)
|40,496
|139
|Rosera (SC)
|Birendra Kumar (BJP)
|Nagendra Kumar Vikal (Congress)
|35,744
|140
|Hasanpur
|Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)
|Raj Kumar Ray JD(U)
|21,139
Begusarai: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|141
|Cheria Bariyarpur
|Raj Vanshi Mahto (RJD)
|Kumari Manju Varma JD(U)
|40,897
|142
|Bachhwara
|Surendra Mehata (BJP)
|Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI)
|484
|143
|Teghra
|Ram Ratan Singh (CPI)
|Birendra Kumar JD(U)
|47,979
|144
|Matihani
|Raj Kumar Singh (LJP)
|Narendra Kumar Singh JD(U)
|333
|145
|Sahebpur Kamal
|Satanand Sambuddha (RJD)
|Shashikant Kumar Shashi Alias Amar Kumar Singh JD(U)
|14,225
|146
|Begusarai
|Kundan Kumar (BJP)
|Amita Bhushan (Congress)
|4,554
|147
|Bakhri (SC)
|Suryakant Paswan (CPI)
|Ramshankar Paswan (BJP)
|777
Madhubani: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|31
|Harlakhi
|Sudhanshu Shekhar JD(U)
|Ram Naresh Pandey (CPI)
|17,593
|32
|Benipatti
|Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP)
|Bhawana Jha (Congress)
|32,652
|33
|Khajauli
|Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)
|Sitaram Yadav (RJD)
|22,689
|34
|Babubarhi
|Mina Kumari JD(U)
|Umakant Yadav (RJD)
|11,488
|35
|Bisfi
|Haribhushan Thakur (BJP)
|Da. Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)
|10,282
|36
|Madhubani
|Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)
|Suman Kumar Mahaseth (VIP)
|6,814
|37
|Rajnagar (SC)
|Dr. Ramprit Paswan (BJP)
|Ramawatar Paswan (RJD)
|19,121
|38
|Jhanjharpur
|Nitish Mishra (BJP)
|Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI)
|41,788
|39
|Phulparas
|Sheela Kumari JD(U)
|Kripanath Pathak (Congress)
|10,966
|40
|Laukaha
|Bharat Bhushan Mandal (RJD)
|Lakshmeshwar Ray JD(U)
|10,077