Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. What happened in Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

What happened in Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

Bihar Assembly Elections: Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani are among the 38 districts of Bihar. Check here how these constituencies fared during the 2020 Assembly elections.

What happened in Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani
What happened in Samastipur, Begusarai and Madhubani Image Source : PTI
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Bihar voted for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This time, people turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. As per the Election Commission, 65.98% of voters voted in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 68.52%. These are the highest voting figures ever recorded in the state. Now, as vote counting takes place, everyone is waiting to see if Bihar will continue with the NDA’s government or if the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, will make a comeback.

The Samastipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of the Samastipur seat is 133. It comes under Bihar's Samastipur district and is a part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Samastipur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
131 Kalyanpur (SC) Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U) Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPI) ML(L) 10,251
132 Warisnagar Ashok Kumar JD(U) Phoolbabu Singh (CPI) ML(L) 13,801
133 Samastipur Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD) Ashwamedh Devi JD(U) 4,714
134 Ujiarpur Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD)  Sheel Kumar Roy (BJP)  23,268
135 Morwa Ranvijay Sahu (RJD) Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad JD(U) 10,671
136 Sarairanjan Vijay Kumar Choudhary JD(U) Arbind Kumar Sahni (RJD) 3,624
137 Mohiuddinnagar Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP) Ejya Yadav (RJD) 15,114
138 Bibhutipur Ajay Kumar CPI(M) Ram Balak Singh JD(U) 40,496
139 Rosera (SC) Birendra Kumar (BJP)  Nagendra Kumar Vikal (Congress)  35,744
140 Hasanpur Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) Raj Kumar Ray JD(U) 21,139

Begusarai: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
141 Cheria Bariyarpur Raj Vanshi Mahto (RJD) Kumari Manju Varma JD(U) 40,897
142 Bachhwara Surendra Mehata (BJP) Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI)  484
143 Teghra Ram Ratan Singh (CPI)  Birendra Kumar JD(U) 47,979
144 Matihani Raj Kumar Singh (LJP)  Narendra Kumar Singh JD(U)  333
145 Sahebpur Kamal Satanand Sambuddha (RJD) Shashikant Kumar Shashi Alias Amar Kumar Singh JD(U) 14,225
146 Begusarai Kundan Kumar (BJP) Amita Bhushan (Congress) 4,554
147 Bakhri (SC) Suryakant Paswan (CPI) Ramshankar Paswan (BJP)  777

 Madhubani: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
31 Harlakhi Sudhanshu Shekhar JD(U) Ram Naresh Pandey (CPI) 17,593 
32 Benipatti Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP)  Bhawana Jha (Congress)  32,652 
33 Khajauli Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)  Sitaram Yadav (RJD)  22,689 
34 Babubarhi Mina Kumari JD(U)  Umakant Yadav (RJD)  11,488 
35 Bisfi Haribhushan Thakur (BJP)  Da. Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD) 10,282 
36 Madhubani Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)  Suman Kumar Mahaseth (VIP)  6,814 
37 Rajnagar (SC) Dr. Ramprit Paswan (BJP)  Ramawatar Paswan (RJD)  19,121 
38 Jhanjharpur Nitish Mishra (BJP)  Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI)  41,788 
39 Phulparas Sheela Kumari JD(U)  Kripanath Pathak (Congress)  10,966 
40 Laukaha Bharat Bhushan Mandal (RJD)  Lakshmeshwar Ray JD(U)  10,077
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Bihar News Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 BJP NDA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\