Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son clears air around joining politics: 'Interested in spirituality'

Nitish Kumar's son Nishant has cleared the air around his joining politics in the near future stating that he is "interested in spirituality".

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Patna
Updated on: July 27, 2024 12:08 IST
Nitish Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant

Dismissing speculations of his entry into politics, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant has said that he is interested in “spirituality, not politics”. He said that he is on a “spiritual path” and rubbished the speculations of him being Kumar’s political successor.

Nishant was shopping at an electronics shop in Patna when journalists spotted him and asked about the rumours of his entry into politics. “I came here to buy a speaker. I listen to 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' on my mobile. I am buying the speaker so I can listen to it better,” he said.

When asked again if he would enter politics, Nishant said, "I am on a spiritual path."

 

