Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar inducts seven new faces from BJP | Full list of new ministers Bihar Cabinet expansion: The developments are being seen as crucial in the run-up to the assembly elections due later this year.

Bihar Cabinet expansion: The Bihar cabinet was expanded today (February 26) with the swearing-in of seven new ministers who joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's team. This development holds significance as the state prepares for elections later this year.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Full list of new ministers

BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi, MLA from Darbhanga.

BJP leader Dr Sunil Kumar, MLA from Biharsharif.

BJP leader Jibesh Kumar, MLA from Jale.

BJP leader Raju Kumar Singh, MLA from Sahebganj.

BJP leader Moti Lal Prasad, MLA from Riga.

BJP leader Krishna Kumar Mantu, MLA from Amnour.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Mandal, MLA from Sikti.

Dilip Jaiswal resigns as minister

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet on Wednesday morning to conform with his party's policy of 'one person, one post'.

Jaiswal, who held the crucial Revenue and Land Reform portfolio, was inducted into the cabinet in January last year after the BJP returned to power in the state with CM Nitish Kumar joining the NDA.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jaiswal said, "I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit. Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister.'

Also Read: Bihar cabinet expansion: Seven ministers take oath in presence of CM Nitish Kumar | LIVE

Also Read: Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal to resign: 'Will follow BJP's one person, one post principle'