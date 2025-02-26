Bihar cabinet expansion at 4 pm today, says governor's office, 7 ministers likely to join After the meeting between JP Nadda and Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, an agreement was reached on the expansion of the cabinet.

The Bihar cabinet expansion will take place at 4 PM on Wednesday, the Governor's office said in a statement. The development comes after BJP's state President Dilip Jaiswal resigned as Revenue Minister. The cabinet expansion is happening ahead of the Budget Session in the Bihar Assembly that is slated to commence on Friday. The budget session of the Bihar assembly will be held from 28 February and sources said that 7 ministers may join the new cabinet.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jaiswal stated that he is going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. “One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit. Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Sources stated that six new BJP MLAs are expected to be inducted, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take a final call on adding new JD(U) faces.

List of ministers who are likely to join new cabinet

Raju Singh

Krishna Kumar Mantu

Vijay Mandal

Jivesh Mishra

Sanjay Sarawagi

Motilal

Dr Sunil

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde will go to Delhi today with the list of names decided by Bihar BJP. After finalizing the names from Delhi, those names will be sent to CM Nitish Kumar.

According to the total number of members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, there can be a maximum of 36 ministers. Currently there are 30 members in the cabinet. Thus 6 minister posts are still vacant.

The Bihar cabinet has a total of 15 ministers including two deputy chief ministers from the BJP. While 13 ministers including the Chief Minister are from the JDU and 1 from the Hum Party and one independent, there are a total of 30 ministers.

Among the new ministers, 3 or 4 ministers can be made from BJP and 2 from JDU and 1 from Bhumihar, 1 from Rajput and from backward-very backward communities, sources added.

(With inputs from Nitish Chandra)