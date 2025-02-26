Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal to resign: 'Will follow BJP's one person, one post principle' Bihar Chief Minister Kumar might expand or reshuffle his cabinet in a day or two, sources said. The developments are being seen as crucial in the run-up to the assembly elections due later this year.

Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Revenue Minister and BJP's state president said that he will quit from the post of minister. "I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. "I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit. Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the chief minister," he added.

JP Nadda meets Nitish Kumar in Bihar

The development comes a day after BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda's Bihar visit. During his two-day visit, Nadda called on Chief Minister Nitsh Kumar in Patna.