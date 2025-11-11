Live Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2 LIVE: Pappu Yadav, Sanjay Jaiswal among early voters as polling underway in state Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2 LIVE: The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. The voting is taking place across 122 assembly seats in 20 districts.

Patna:

The second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is taking place today across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, bringing the high-stakes electoral process to its final leg. A total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray. The first phase was conducted on November 6 which recorded an impressive 65% voter turnout. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. As per the Election Commission, voting will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, with nearly 3.7 crore electors eligible to cast their votes at 45,399 polling stations. In the 2020 Assembly polls, of the 122 seats that are voting today, the NDA had won 66, Mahagathbandhan 49, AIMIM 5, while the BSP and one Independent candidate had won one seat each. NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power.

