  3. Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2 LIVE: Pappu Yadav, Sanjay Jaiswal among early voters as polling underway in state

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2 LIVE: The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. The voting is taking place across 122 assembly seats in 20 districts.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 LIVE Updates.
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is taking place today across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, bringing the high-stakes electoral process to its final leg. A total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray. The first phase was conducted on November 6 which recorded an impressive 65% voter turnout. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. As per the Election Commission, voting will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, with nearly 3.7 crore electors eligible to cast their votes at 45,399 polling stations. In the 2020 Assembly polls, of the 122 seats that are voting today, the NDA had won 66, Mahagathbandhan 49, AIMIM 5, while the BSP and one Independent candidate had won one seat each. NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power.

Live updates :Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor urges voters to break previous turnout record and vote for change

    Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor urged the people of Bihar to surpass the turnout recorded in the first phase and vote in even larger numbers today. He appealed to voters to support change in the state and to vote with a focus on their children’s education and employment. Kishor said that a high turnout in Phase 2 could help shape a new system in Bihar on November 14. He cautioned that missing this opportunity would mean remaining stuck with the same system and corruption for the next five years. Kishor also confirmed that he will be casting his vote today.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Shahnawaz Hussain casts his vote: 'Humne jalpan nahi kiya, pehle matdan kiya'

    BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and his wife Renu Hussain cast their vote at a polling booth in Supaul. "I have voted. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote. Humne jalpan nahi kiya, pehle matdan kiya. We will go home now and then have breakfast. Bihar is united on the issue of development. We are confident that development won't stop and it will go on swiftly. Public won't let the stream of development stop...One-sided voting is happening here. People are voting for development. Jungle Raj part 2 won't come," he told the media. 

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tarkishore Prasad, former Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Katihar, casts his vote

    Former Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Katihar, Tarkishore Prasad cast his vote in the second and final phase of the State Assembly elections. "Along with my family, I came here to cast my vote. I would like to appeal to all voters of Katihar constituency and entire Bihar that the manner in which Bihar has made rapid progress, the concept of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - vote for a government that will give good governance," he added. 

     

     

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Pappu Yadav casts his vote in Purnia | Video

    Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav cast his vote at a polling booth in Purnia. 

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: BJP min Krishnanandan Paswan Claims 50,000-vote lead after casting ballot

    After casting his vote, Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from the Harsidhi constituency, Krishnanandan Paswan, said that he offered prayers before voting and that while EVMs can sometimes face technical issues, there was no major delay in his booth. Paswan claimed that voters in Harsidhi are blessing him and asserted confidence of winning with a margin of around 50,000 votes. He also said that the NDA will return to power in Bihar with a decisive majority.

     

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Motihari: Voters line up early as final phase voting underway in Bihar | WATCH

    A video from Motihari shows voters standing in queues outside a polling station as they wait for their turn to cast their vote in the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Citizens can be seen arriving early and patiently awaiting entry as polling gets underway.

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar appeals to people to vote in second phase of assembly polls

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged the people of the state to vote in the second phase of the assembly polls and exercise their democratic rights. In a post on X, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to prioritise voting above their chores. "In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights without fail. Vote and inspire others to do so as well. Vote first, then refreshments!" Chief Minister Kumar posted on X.

     

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj says voters have found a 'real alternative'

    Jan Suraaj spokesperson Vivek Kumar said that voters in Bihar now have a genuine alternative in this election. He noted that the first phase saw heavy turnout and described the ongoing polling as a celebration of democracy. Kumar added that the voting percentage in the second phase is expected to surpass that of the first round.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal casts his vote

    BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal cast his vote at a polling booth in Bettiah. He along with his family also showed their inked finger after voting at the polling booth. 

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase 2: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh seeks public support at Karakat seat

    Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh and an Independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency, expressED regret for not being able to reach out to all areas during campaigning. She also requested the public to support her and give her an opportunity to serve them, claiming that the electorate has already made up its mind in her favour. "I am receiving tremendous support from the people," she said.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi urges voters to ensure record turnout in final phase of Bihar elections

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place today. He urged all voters to participate enthusiastically and help set a new turnout record. He also made a special appeal to first-time voters, asking them not only to cast their own votes but also encourage others to do so.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: Minister Shravan Kumar urges voters to back NDA in second phase

    As the voting began for the second phase, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar appealed to the voters to vote after comparing the situation before and after 2005. "Voters should vote for the NDA to secure the future of their children," he added.

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase 2: Voting begins across 122 seats in state

    Voting for the second and final phase of  Bihar Elections 2025 has begun across 122 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state. Former Deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad, Congress leader Ajeet Sharma and other candidates in the fray.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: 45,399 polling stations set up across state

    A total of 45,399 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of voting in Bihar, of which 40,073 are located in rural areas. Several turncoat candidates are also in the fray this time. Among them is Mohania MLA Sangeeta Kumari, who had won on an RJD ticket in 2020 but is now contesting on a BJP ticket. Similarly, Nawada MLA Vibha Devi recently quit the RJD and joined the JD(U). Former Congress quota minister Murari Gautam, who switched to the NDA last year after Nitish Kumar realigned with the BJP, is contesting again from his old seat Chenari -- this time on a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) ticket.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase 2: 12 ministers from Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet in fray today

    The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: Mock poll conducted at Purnia booth ahead of final phase polling

    A mock poll was carried out at a polling booth in Purnia, as preparations entered the final stretch for the second and concluding phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Voting for the last phase of polling will take place today, with electoral officials inspecting arrangements and ensuring all systems are functioning smoothly before voters arrive.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: Full list of constituencies going to vote in Phase 2 | Check here

    Bihar is set to witness the second and final phase of voting for the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections on November 11, following an intense and high-octane and will determine the representatives for the remaining seats. Among the significant seats going to the polls in this phase are Chakai, from where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh is seeking a re-election, BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh's Jamui, JD(U) minister Leshi Singh's Dhamdaha, and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh's Chhatapur.

    Here's a complete list of constituencies voting in the second phase.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase 2: Security tightened, over lakh personnel deployed

    Security arrangements have been tightened across Bihar for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections, with more than 4 lakh personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polling, officials said. Voting is being held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas, across 122 Assembly constituencies.

