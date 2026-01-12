Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey parts ways with Prashant Kishor, quits Jan Suraj Party Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey has resigned from the Jan Suraj Party following its poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Pandey announced his decision to quit the party through a post on social media.

Patna:

Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey has resigned from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party, bringing an end to his brief political stint. This comes months after the party's disappointing performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Pandey announced his decision on social media, also explaining the reason behind stepping away from active politics.

Resigning from the membership of the Jan Suraaj Party: Ritesh Pandey

In a post on X, Pandey said he joined the Jan Suraj Party as a "responsible Indian" and participated in the democratic process with complete honesty, adding that he has no regrets despite the unfavourable election results.

He said he now wishes to continue serving people through his work, through which he has received immense love, affection, and respect. "Well, now, through the same work, I must continue serving all of you, through which you people have showered so much love, affection, and respect on a simple boy from a modest farming family like me, bringing me this far. And doing this while being an active member of any political party is extremely difficult, so today I am resigning from the membership of the Jan Suraaj Party."

"I have tried to express my thoughts in a few words. I hope you all will understand," he added.

Ritesh Pandey had joined Jan Suraaj in July 2025

Pandey had formally joined the Jan Suraaj Party in the presence of its founder, Prashant Kishor, marking his entry into active politics. However, following the election results, the singer-turned-politician has decided to step away from party politics.

He had joined the Jan Suraj Party in July 2025, just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He contested the polls from the Kargahar Assembly constituency in Bihar's Rohtas district on a Jan Suraj ticket but was defeated. JDU candidate Vashishtha Singh won the seat by a margin of 35,676 votes.

