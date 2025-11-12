Bihar EXIT Poll: Axis My India predicts 130 seats for NDA, Mahagathbandhan to get 110 How many seats could the NDA get according to the Axis My India Exit Poll? What might be the projected seat count for the Mahagathbandhan? Will Modi and Nitish break previous victory records? You’ll find detailed information on all these questions here.

Patna:

Multiple exit polls released on Tuesday evening indicate a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JD(U), in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The projections suggest the ruling coalition could secure between 147 and 167 seats, placing the opposition Mahagathbandhan comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties far behind with an estimated 70 to 90 seats.

Axix My India exit poll: NDA making comeback in Bihar?

Axis My India has predicted 130 seats for NDA. According to the pollster, Mahagathbandhan is likely to get 110 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14, beginning at 8 a.m. under tight security arrangements across all 38 districts of the state. A total of 243 assembly seats are up for grabs, with 122 seats required for a majority.

Record-breaking turnout in two phases

The 2025 Bihar elections were held in two phases. The first phase on November 6 saw a voter turnout of 65.08%, while the second phase on November 11 recorded a higher 68.67% turnout. The combined voter participation stood at 66.91%, which the Election Commission of India described as the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history.