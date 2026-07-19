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ESP vs ARG FIFA World Cup LIVE: Neither team clinical enough, struggle to dominate possession

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

European champions Spain face defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New York. Spain retain an unchanged XI built on a rock-solid defence, while Lionel Messi leads Argentina, who made three changes, as both sides chase historic glory. Check live updates.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal Image Source : AFP
New York:

Current European champions Spain take on defending world Champions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New York. The Luis de la Fuente side has announced an unchanged playing XI, with Rodri and Fabian Ruiz at the heart of the midfield and Lamine Yamal on the right wing. Argentina, on the other hand, made three changes. 

Spain’s biggest highlight has been their defence. The team has conceded just one goal so far in the competition, as goalkeeper Unai Simon, defenders Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella have been very consistent and arguably the best players in their positions in the tournament. Rodri has been a force to reckon with, too. Their forward has been highly effective too, as the trio of Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal have been very effective too. 

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, on the other hand, recalled Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrygo de Paul and Nicolas Gonzalez after the 2-1 semifinal victory over England. Lionel Messi captains the side alongside Julian Alvarez in attack. The Argentine number 10 has scored eight goals so far in the tournament and will be eyeing the Golden Boot, as Kylian Mbappe is ahead of him by two goals. 

Meanwhile, Spain chasing a second World Cup title and Argentina seek to become the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy. The contest also pits two generations against each other. At 39, Messi is seeking another defining chapter in his international career, while 19-year-old Yamal has emerged as Spain's creative spark. Their duel headlines a final expected to decide the sport's biggest prize before a capacity crowd in New Jersey.

 

Live updates :ESP vs ARG FIFA World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Argentina score, tactical analysis, commentary, highlight, reaction

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  • 1:15 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    OYARZABAL DENIED!

    Mikel Oyarzabal took a shot from outside the box, but it was a comfortable save for Emi Martinez in the end. However, their approach and mindset has been quite commendable. Argentina need to find their feet. 

  • 1:14 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Much better from Spain

    Cucurella has been a huge threat on the left wing. What a World Cup the Real Madrid player is having. He paired with Dani Olmo, who placed a cross to Oyarzabal, but Romero managed to clear that out. Spain are controlling the game now, while Argentina only defending. 

  • 1:13 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Foul for Spain

    Rodri has been brought down by Tagliafico this time around. Another soft foul. Spain take the free-kick, but again, it has been tough for them to build anything meaningful. Argentina, on the other hand, haven't quite turned up offensively. 

  • 1:09 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Mac Allister rolled over

    Rodri has brought down Alexis Mac Allister this time aroumd. Free-kick for Argentina. Rodrygo de Paul and Lionel Messi in line to take it. De Paul eventually passed it to Messi, who tried to create something, but failed to. Spain take control again. 

  • 1:07 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lamine fails to find Olmo

    Spain was countering well, which started with Simon combining with Cucurella. The ball eventually fell to Lamine Yamal on the right wing, who played a through to Dani Olmo, but it had too much pace as the Barcelona midfielder failed to take control. Emi collected it with ease. 

  • 1:05 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lamine brought down!

    Lamine Yamal has once again been brought down by Tagliafico. Twice now and the referee should certainly think about a card if it repeats again. He has been very quiet so far in the match, allowing the game to flow. 

  • 1:05 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    CLOSEEEE!

    Pau Cubarsi's poor backpass could have put Spain in trouble as Messi was chasing well. However, Unai Simon once again got in time to clear the ball. It was mighty close. 

  • 1:03 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Speed during closing ceremony

  • 1:01 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hydration break

    It's all square as the hydration break has been called in New York. Both teams will think to execute better for taking a lead in the FIFA World Cup final. They haven't been able to dominate or even flow with the momentum. 

  • 1:00 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Not a problem for Martinez

    Emi Martinez collected an easy cross from Alex Baena. Both players need to be better in terms of being clinical. They have failed to control the ball for longer spells as well. 

  • 12:58 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Tempo slows down

    The tempo has slowed down significantly in the last three to four minutes. Argentina were looking good in one of the attacks, but they failed to control the ball. It has been about keeping the ball before the hydration break. 

  • 12:54 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lamine denied again

    Lamine's shot was saved by Emi Martinez. He is proving to be a threat on the wings for Spain. Tagliafico needs to pull up his socks to contain the 19-year-old, who is dancing well with the ball in his feel. 

  • 12:53 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Foul on Messi

    Alex Baena has brought down Lionel Messi with a push. Rodrygo de Paul takes the free kick and flicks it in for Nico Gonzales, who fails to grab it. The scoreline remains 0-0 after 16 minutes, but the game has delivered so far. It hasn't been cagey. 

  • 12:51 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No card for Mac Allister!

    A very poor tackle from Alexis Mac Allister on Dani Olmo. It could have been a yellow card too, but the referee chose not to. Spain bench can't believe it. Olmo has a chat with the ref, too. 

  • 12:48 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Corner for Spain

    Spain have won a corner after Lisandro Martinez cleared their attack in the 12th minute of the game. Alex Baena takes the corner and he finds Dani Olmo, who fails to control the ball as Spain's chance goes in vain. They are looking threatening now. 

  • 12:45 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Poor from Spain

    Very poor from Fabian Ruiz. Just when Spain were trying to control possession, the PSG midfielder ruined it with a poor pass. The camera now pans to Donald Trump, who is seen with the FIFA World Cup trophy and Gianni Infantino. 

  • 12:42 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    MESSi DENIED!

    Lionel Messi was clear with the ball following a counterattack. However, Unai Simon managed to come out of his box and clear the ball away. He was very smart in the approach, as Messi was not in control of the ball. Thrilling affair so far in the first five minutes. 

  • 12:41 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    LAMINE YAMAL ON TARGET!

    First shot on target. Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo played quick touches and that allowed the 19-year-old to find room inside the box. He took a low shot, which was well saved by Emi Martinez. Argentina can breathe once again. A good chance for Spain. 

  • 12:39 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It has been end to end so far!

    Both Argentina and Spain are trying to keep the ball and attack from the wings. Argentina, for now, have controlled the ball for a longer spell, while Spain press well. It's shaping up well in New York. 

  • 12:36 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    LIVE ACTION BEGINS!

    Argentina kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. They are in their traditional blue and white, while Spain are also in their traditional red and blue. Argentina attacking from right to left on the screen, while the 2010 champions are doing the opposite. 

  • 12:36 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    More introductions!

    The Buffer brothers are now here to introduce the match. The countdown is now on. 

  • 12:34 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for official photoshoot

    Both the Spanish and Argentine players gather for an official photoshoot ahead of the final. The toss is done as the live action is just a few seconds away now. ARE YOU READY?

  • 12:32 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Barcelona reign supreme!

    Barcelona have the strongest representation in the Spain squad, with eight players featuring in the national team. The list includes star winger Lamine Yamal, influential midfielder Dani Olmo, promising defender Pau Cubarsi and reserve goalkeeper Joan García. Atletico Madrid are next with seven representatives, made up of four Argentinians and three Spaniards. Among them are winger Giuliano Simeone, the son of Atletico’s Argentine manager Diego Simeone, and Spanish right-back Marcos Llorente.

  • 12:29 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems!

    Spain to sing their national anthem first, courtesy of being the home team tonight. Argentina will follow suit. 

  • 12:27 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players are out!

    Both Argentina and Spain players are finally out of the tunnel. Shakira's Dei Dei plays for the final time. What an atmosphere in New York. It's a capacity crowd. We are slowly heading towards the national anthem. Apart from the Spanish and Argentine, USA's national anthem will be played too. 

  • 12:26 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Spain vs Argentina - Head to head!

    Spain and Argentina will meet for only the second time in World Cup history, with their previous encounter coming in the 1966 group stage, where Argentina secured a 2-1 victory.

    Overall meetings: 16

    Spain wins: 6

    Argentina wins: 6

    Draws: 2

    Last five meetings (all friendlies)

    Spain 6-1 Argentina — March 2018

    Spain 1-4 Argentina — September 2010

    Spain 2-1 Argentina — November 2009

    Spain 2-1 Argentina — October 11, 2006

    Spain 0-2 Argentina — November 1999

    The rivalry remains evenly balanced, with both sides claiming six victories each across their 16 previous encounters.

  • 12:25 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Tom Cruise say?

    The American actor stepped onto the centre of the pitch to deliver a message about football’s power to unite, saying the sport “reminds us all what we have in common.” He then introduced the two finalists, Spain and Argentina, with the Argentine side receiving the louder reception from the crowd. “As we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament of the world together – let us celebrate each other,” he said in his closing remarks.

  • 12:23 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Donald Trump in the house!

    USA president Donald Trump is in the house. He is alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Tom Cruise is still continuing with his speech. He's hyping the crowd well. 

  • 12:22 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    World Cup trophy unveiled

    The World Cup trophy is unveiled in New York. Andres Iniesta and Mario Kempes unveil the trophy before the players walk out for the match. Tom Cruise, in the meantime, welcomes everyone for the final. He narrates a fine speech. 

  • 12:18 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina's en route to final:

    Argentina enjoyed a flawless group-stage campaign, finishing top of Group J with victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Their knockout journey proved far more demanding. They were taken to extra time before edging Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32, then staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in a controversial Round of 16 clash that sparked allegations of officiating bias. The quarterfinal against Switzerland also went the distance, with Argentina prevailing 3-1 after 120 minutes. They then booked their place in the final by breaking English hearts with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory in a fiercely contested semifinal.

  • 12:14 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Spain's route to final:

    Spain finished atop Group H with seven points after defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and playing out a draw against Cape Verde. They opened their knockout-stage campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32 before edging past Portugal 1-0 in an Iberian derby, thanks to a late winner in the Round of 16. Spain then sealed a place in the semifinals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Belgium before producing one of the tournament's standout performances, shutting down favourites France in a clinical 2-0 semifinal triumph.

  • 12:10 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lionel Messi creates history.

    Lionel Messi became the first footballer in history to feature in three FIFA World Cup finals. Legendary Pele has been the only player to win three FIFA titles, but he didn't feature in the 1962 final. The Brazilian played just two games in that tournament. 

  • 12:05 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Spain playing XI:

    Spain have announced an unchanged squad for the final. 

    Spain Playing XI - Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

  • 12:04 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina playing XI:

    Argentina have made three changes to the playing XI for the final against Spain.

    Argentina playing XI - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

  • 12:03 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What happened in the closing ceremony?

    Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, Post Malone performed his hit song "Chrome Heartbreaker" during the tournament's closing ceremony. IshowSpeed also performed his FIFA World Cup anthem. 

  • 11:58 PM (IST)Jul 19, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IT'S FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL NIGHT!

    Spain take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York. It's an electric set-up in the stadium at the moment, with the opening ceremony seeing the likes of Post Malone and IshowSpeed stealing the show. We are just little bit more than 30 mins away from the kickoff. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Football Team Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Lamine Yamal
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