New York:

Current European champions Spain take on defending world Champions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New York. The Luis de la Fuente side has announced an unchanged playing XI, with Rodri and Fabian Ruiz at the heart of the midfield and Lamine Yamal on the right wing. Argentina, on the other hand, made three changes.

Spain’s biggest highlight has been their defence. The team has conceded just one goal so far in the competition, as goalkeeper Unai Simon, defenders Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella have been very consistent and arguably the best players in their positions in the tournament. Rodri has been a force to reckon with, too. Their forward has been highly effective too, as the trio of Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal have been very effective too.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, on the other hand, recalled Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrygo de Paul and Nicolas Gonzalez after the 2-1 semifinal victory over England. Lionel Messi captains the side alongside Julian Alvarez in attack. The Argentine number 10 has scored eight goals so far in the tournament and will be eyeing the Golden Boot, as Kylian Mbappe is ahead of him by two goals.

Meanwhile, Spain chasing a second World Cup title and Argentina seek to become the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy. The contest also pits two generations against each other. At 39, Messi is seeking another defining chapter in his international career, while 19-year-old Yamal has emerged as Spain's creative spark. Their duel headlines a final expected to decide the sport's biggest prize before a capacity crowd in New Jersey.