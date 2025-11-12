Tejashwi Yadav rejects Bihar exit polls giving majority to NDA: 'These surveys are psychological pressure' The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and smaller parties, including the Left, is projected to win between 70 and 90 seats, the India TV-Matrize Bihar exit polls has predicted.

Patna:

Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday dismissed multiple exit polls predicting a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar assembly elections, saying such surveys are conducted under pressure by officers and are part of propaganda by "godi media".

Speaking during a press conference in Patna, the RJD leader said, "We neither rejoice nor harbour any misconception over surveys. These surveys are just psychological pressure, brought under pressure by officers...The surveys have been shown by the same 'Godi Media', which had captured Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan (during Operation Sindoor). During SIR, they had made infiltrators enter Bihar. This is a propaganda by 'Godi Media'".

Yadav alleged that exit polls predicting the BJP-JD(U) alliance’s victory were released even before the polling process had concluded, while people were still standing in queues to cast their votes.

“Yesterday, people patiently waited in long queues, voting continued till six or seven in the evening. Yet, even as polling was underway, exit polls started appearing. We neither live in false optimism nor in misunderstanding. These surveys are released only to create a psychological effect and to influence the officials engaged in the election process,” he said.

Mahahgathbandhan will form govt in Bihar: Tejashwi

He asserted that the INDIA bloc would form the next government with a decisive majority. “The high voter turnout in the Bihar assembly elections clearly shows that people want a change. They have voted for the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc in local terms). We will take oath on November 18,” the RJD leader declared.

Yadav also raised doubts about the credibility of the exit polls, questioning the undisclosed sample size and methodology. “Ask anyone presenting these surveys about their sample size, and no one can answer. Neither the sample size nor the survey criteria have been made public,” he remarked.

Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of polling on Tuesday. In the first phase, held on November 6, around 65.09 per cent of the 3.75 crore eligible voters had cast their votes across 121 constituencies.

Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

Bihar exit polls 2025: Nitish Kumar predicted to retain power

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears poised to retain power, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected to secure between 147 and 167 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, according to the India TV-Matrize Exit Poll telecast today. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and smaller parties including the Left, is projected to win between 70 and 90 seats, the survey indicates.

Prashant Kishor’s new political outfit, Jan Suraaj, is expected to secure between zero and two seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM may win two to three seats. Other parties are projected to get between zero and five seats, according to the exit poll.