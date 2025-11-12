Advertisement
  3. Bihar Exit Poll: CNX predicts 150-170 seats for NDA; Mahagathbandhan likely to get 70-90

The second phase witnessed an impressive 68.76% turnout, while the first phase recorded 65.09% voter participation. Notably, women voters outshone men, with 71.6% of women casting their votes compared to 62.8% of men.

Bihar election concluded on Tuesday
Bihar election concluded on Tuesday
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Patna:

Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91% in the Assembly elections, following the conclusion of the second phase of polling on Thursday. This marks the state’s best participation rate since 1951.

Meanwhile, post-poll surveys by various agencies have provided an early snapshot of voter sentiment. According to an exit poll conducted by ENX:

  • NDA is projected to win 150–170 seats
  • Mahagathbandhan is likely to secure 70–90 seats
  • Jan Suraaj may get 0–2 seats
