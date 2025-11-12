Advertisement
  3. Bihar Election Exit Polls 2025: CNX predicts 150-170 seats for NDA; Axis My India gives 130 seats

  Live Bihar Election Exit Polls 2025: CNX predicts 150-170 seats for NDA; Axis My India gives 130 seats

The second phase of polling saw the most enthusiastic response, with 68.76% voter turnout, while the first phase registered 65.09% participation.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The high-stakes Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concluded on Tuesday with a record-breaking voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest participation rate in the state since independence in 1951.

The second phase of polling saw the most enthusiastic response, with 68.76% voter turnout, while the first phase registered 65.09% participation. In a remarkable show of civic engagement, women voters outnumbered men at the ballot box — 71.6% of women cast their votes compared to 62.8% of men.

As the state awaits the verdict, exit polls have given the NDA a decisive edge. According to the India TV ‘Poll of Polls’, the NDA is projected to retain power, securing between 145 and 161 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is expected to win between 77 and 92 seats.

Live updates :Bihar Election Exit Polls 2025

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Axis My India predicts 43% vote share for NDA, 41% for Mahagathbandhan

    Pollster Axis My India has predicted 43% vote share for NDA. As per the prediction Mahagathbandhan is set to get 41% votes.

  • 6:14 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Axis My India gives one seat to Jan Suraaj

    Pollster Axis My India has predicted one seat for Jan Suraaj in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

  • 6:10 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Axis My India predicts 130 seats for NDA, Mahagathbandhan to get 110

    Axis My India has predicted 130 seats for NDA. According to the pollster, Mahagathbandhan is likely to get 110 seats. 

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    90% Yadavs voted for Mahagathbandhan, predicts Axis My India

    Pollster Axis My India predicted that 90% Yadavs voted for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar Assembly polls.

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Nitish Kumar's JDU set to become single largest party in Bihar, predicts India TV-Matrize Exit Poll

    Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar, with NDA projected to form the government, India TV-Matrize survey predicted. As per the exit poll figures released after the conclusion of the second phase of voting in Bihar, JDU is likely to amass 67-75 seats with 20 per cent vote share.

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91% as two-phase polling concludes, says EC

    Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the Assembly election, which concluded after the second phase of polling on Thursday. This marks the state’s best participation rate since 1951.

    The second phase witnessed an impressive 68.76 per cent turnout, while the first phase saw 65.09 per cent voter participation. Notably, women voters outshone men, with 71.6 per cent of women casting their votes compared to 62.8 per cent of male voters.

  • 6:05 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Tejashwi Yadav rejects Bihar exit polls giving majority to NDA

    Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday dismissed multiple exit polls predicting a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar assembly elections, saying such surveys are conducted under pressure by officers and are part of propaganda by "godi media".

  • 6:04 PM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bihar Election Exit Polls 2025: CNX predicts 150-170 seats for NDA

    CNX pollster has predicted 150-170 seats for NDA in Bihar 

Top News

