Live Bihar Election Exit Polls 2025: CNX predicts 150-170 seats for NDA; Axis My India gives 130 seats Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies will begin at 8 am on November 14, with the Election Commission releasing results progressively throughout the day as counting concludes.

Patna:

The high-stakes Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concluded on Tuesday with a record-breaking voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest participation rate in the state since independence in 1951.

The second phase of polling saw the most enthusiastic response, with 68.76% voter turnout, while the first phase registered 65.09% participation. In a remarkable show of civic engagement, women voters outnumbered men at the ballot box — 71.6% of women cast their votes compared to 62.8% of men.

As the state awaits the verdict, exit polls have given the NDA a decisive edge. According to the India TV ‘Poll of Polls’, the NDA is projected to retain power, securing between 145 and 161 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is expected to win between 77 and 92 seats.

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies will begin at 8 am on November 14, with the Election Commission releasing results progressively throughout the day as counting concludes.