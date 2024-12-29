Acharya Kishore Kunal, former IPS officer, dies of cardiac arrest in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Kishore Kunal

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer, on Sunday morning died of cardiac arrest in Patna. He was 74. He suffered a cardiac arrest this morning and was immediately rushed to Mahavir Vatsala Hospital, where he passed away.

Acharya Kunal was a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He has also been the President of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board. He was the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna. He is also the founder of a famous school named Gyan Niketan in Patna.

Kishore Kunal was the founder of Mahavir Mandir, Mahavir Cancer Hospital, and Mahavir Vatsalya Hospital in Patna. He was also one of the founding members of the Ayodhya Temple Trust. He passed away in the very hospital he had established.

Worked for education and health

Acharya Kishore Kunal was born on August 10, 1950. His early education took place in Muzaffarpur. After this, he graduated in History and Sanskrit from Patna University. Later he became an IPS officer of Gujarat cadre. He was also the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna. After serving in the Home Ministry, he retired and also became the Vice Chancellor of Sanskrit University, Darbhanga. After this, he contributed to improving the education and health system in Bihar. Many leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed grief over his demise.

Played an important role in the Ram Mandir dispute

During his police career, Acharya Kishore was appointed as Special Duty Officer (Ayodhya) to mediate between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Babri Masjid Action Committee on the Ayodhya dispute. He was given this responsibility by Prime Minister VP Singh. He took VRS due to his faith in Lord Mahavir. Despite a brilliant career, he did not complete his job and devoted himself to social work.

