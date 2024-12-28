BPSC exam protest: Khan Sir forced to leave protest site, commission rules out cancellation of Dec 13 exam

Follow us on Image Source : X Khan Sir had to leave the BPSC protest site after students raised slogans against him

Renonwned educator Khan Sir joined BPSC protests being staged in Patna, however, he was asked to leave by the protestors for 'hijacking the demonstration'. Protesting civil service aspirants alleged that Khan Sir and Rahman Sir, two prominent educators, have shifted the focus of the protest from the students' issue to their political agendas. Khan Sir was seen leaving the protest site after slogans were raised against him. Hundreds of protestors are staging a demonstration in Gardanibagh demanding the cancellation of BPSC 70th CCE exam held on December 13.

Khan Sir had to leave the protest site

Faisal Khan AKA Khan Sir along with YouTube influencer Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Guru Rahman were seen leaving the Gardanibagh protest site yesterday after the students asked them to leave in agitation. Several videos were circulated online showing Khan Sir leaving the spot. "We will not allow anybody, including Khan Sir or Guru Rahman, to use our stir for their own gains," one of the protesters told reporters.

BPSC rules out cancellation of Dec 13 exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday made it clear that the 70th Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held on December 13 across the state will not be cancelled over allegations of paper leak and irregularities.

Speaking to the media, BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "There is no question of cancelling the entire BPSC exam held on December 13.

The BPSC decided to cancel the preliminary examination held at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre only due to disruption created by a group of unruly aspirants as part of the conspiracy to disrupt the exam. The re-examination will be held on January 4 at some other centre in the city."

"We have information that a group of private coaching institutes are instigating aspirants and they are mobilising students to raise the demand for the cancellation of the entire exam. Their demand is baseless," he added.

BPSC protest Khan Sir

Educator Khan Sir went to join the protest on the 10th day of the demonstration by the BPSC candidates, accompanied by Guru Rehman and called for a re-examination. "We are only demanding a re-examination from the commission. The commission can conduct as difficult an examination as it wants. We are not running away from this. We are saying that take a difficult examination and do not give children's questions... the questions in our class tests are more difficult than this... Why did the commission hide the evidence and CCTV footage?" Khan Sir said while addressing the crowd and the media.

(With PTI inputs)