Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar government transfers 62 IPS officers in major reshuffle | Here are details

Bihar government transfers 62 IPS officers in major reshuffle | Here are details

Bihar: IG (Mithila region) Rakesh Kumar has been moved to the Bihar Human Rights Commission. IG (Crime Investigation Unit) P Kannan has been appointed IG (Railways).

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Patna Published : Dec 28, 2024 22:09 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 22:13 IST
INDIATV CMS _ Indiatv BetaCMS
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar government transfers 62 IPS officers in major reshuffle.

Bihar: In a major reshuffle in the state's police ranks, the Bihar government on Saturday transferred 62 IPS officers, including three additional directors general (ADGs). According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra, who was earlier promoted to the DIG rank, will now take over as the DIG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Mishra will be replaced by Avakash Kumar, who is now the Superintendent of Police of the CID. Senior IPS officer Kundan Krishnan, who was the ADG (Headquarters), has been given additional charge of the Special Task Force (STF).

Amrit Raj, who was ADG (Operations) STF, had been appointed the new ADG (Securities). IG (Purnea range) Rakesh Rathi has been appointed as IG of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Cyber Crime. 

India Tv - Bihar government transfers 62 IPS officers in major reshuffle, Bihar government, 62 IPS officers tra

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar government transfers IPS officers.
Related Stories
Bihar Assembly Polls: JDU sparks speculation with poster featuring Nitish Kumar and PM Modi together

Bihar Assembly Polls: JDU sparks speculation with poster featuring Nitish Kumar and PM Modi together

Bihar: Male govt teacher gets week-long 'maternity leave' in Vaishali | Check what officials said

Bihar: Male govt teacher gets week-long 'maternity leave' in Vaishali | Check what officials said

PG medical student at IGIMS Patna commits suicide, investigation underway

PG medical student at IGIMS Patna commits suicide, investigation underway

Bihar: 25-year-old man preparing for competitive examinations dies by suicide in Patna

Bihar: 25-year-old man preparing for competitive examinations dies by suicide in Patna

BPSC row: Police lathi-charge aspirants protesting to demand cancellation of examination | VIDEO

BPSC row: Police lathi-charge aspirants protesting to demand cancellation of examination | VIDEO

BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor gives 3-day ‘ultimatum’ to Bihar govt to resolve paper ‘leak’ issue

BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor gives 3-day ‘ultimatum’ to Bihar govt to resolve paper ‘leak’ issue

Kaimur SP Lalit Mohan Sharma has been made SP of Vaishali district. Araria SP Amit Ranjan has been transferred to Sitamarhi. SP (East Patna) Shubank Mishra has been shifted to Bhagalpur as SP (City).

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement